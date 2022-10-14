UW-La Crosse football: At midseason, Eagles shaping up to be a complete, deep squad

UW-La Crosse’s four interceptions against UW-Stout in a 42-21 win last Saturday would be remarkable to most, but not to UW-La Crosse coach Matt Janus.

The No. 9 Eagles (4-1 overall, 1-1 in conference) give up the second fewest points per game in the WIAC. They have the best red zone defense in the conference as well. While it was a good way to get the bad taste of a loss to UW-Whitewater out of their mouths, it was nothing out of the ordinary for Janus.

“I don’t know if we’ve been looking for it all year, we’ve played some pretty good games defensively throughout the season,” Janus said. “I was pretty happy with how our corners competed against really good receivers. I think we saw the disruptiveness of the defensive line. They were able to match hands, get to the quarterback and sack the quarterback.”

It wasn’t what the Eagles did against UW-Stout that’s worth noting. It’s who they did it with — or who they did it without. Junior defensive end Jack Kelly and sophomore safety Jake Schara were both inactive and left openings in the starting lineup, but that didn’t slow the secondary or pass rush as three interceptions were accounted for on tipped passes.

“We were really banged up from last week,” Janus said Saturday after the UW-Stout win. “We had two starters down, but guys stepped up. Credit to coach (Michael) Zwiefel with the defensive backs and coach (Steve) King on the defensive line. What a week they had.”

Sophomore safety Aaron Schmitz filled in for Schara and had a 95-yard interception return touchdown to go with a team-high nine tackles.

“It felt good getting all those turnovers,” Schmitz said. “It always builds the momentum heading into each drive and hopefully into next week. Just trying to stay level-headed. It’s the WIAC so every team is very difficult.”

Kelly’s substitute had a great game as well. Sophomore Marik Dickinson moved from defensive tackle to defensive end and recorded half a sack and two tackles.

The 21-point win may be one of their most impressive this season, all while being the first opportunity for the defense to show off their depth. The offensive depth has been on display since Week 1, especially at quarterback.

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia threw for three touchdowns against the Blue Devils, but sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand stole the show with two rushing touchdowns and 182 rushing yards. Meanwhile, senior running back Joey Stutzman ran for 100 rushing yards.

“We started a bit slow in the run game, but our offensive line just stuck with it and we stuck to our game plan,” Helterbrand said. “We got used to the different fronts they were giving us and then we were able to break a couple which was awesome.”

The special teams continued to shine, saving the Eagles three points before halftime with a blocked field goal. Only five programs in all of Division III have more blocked kicks than UW-L (five). Janus gives all the credit to his defensive line coach.

“I hired coach Mitchell Collicott is what I did,” Janus said. “He runs the defensive line, and he’s done a tremendous job with them this year.”

They’re not only showing that more consistently at the halfway point of the season, but showing another element that will pay dividends. The Eagles have shown flashes of a complete team all season. Now, they look deep as well.