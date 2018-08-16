One of the toughest position battles at UW-La Crosse football training camp has been at a spot where the starter is already known.
Barring injury, senior Ben Schramski will be the Eagles starting quarterback when they take the field at Luther College on Sept. 1. However, who will be backing him up is a question that offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson said is far from being answered yet.
Through the first week of camp, Schramski has taken the lion’s share of first-team reps, while the trio of freshman Evan Lewandowski, sophomore Jack Connolly and junior Jack Dwyer are rotating in with the second and third teams. Friday will be a good opportunity for coaches to start making decisions on this front, as UW-L heads to the University of Dubuque for a joint practice.
Dwyer has been on the team the past two seasons, but hasn’t seen game action. Connolly is a transfer from Division II Minnesota-Duluth who joined the program in the winter, so he was able to participate in spring practices. Lewandowski, of Lake Zurich, Ill., was arguably the top recruit in the Eagles’ 2018 class.
“It’s a tight race. You’re one play away from being the guy,” said Bengtson, who’s in his first season as the team’s offensive coordinator. “(The backup quarterback) has to be ready to step in on an instant notice and be the guy, and lead the whole offense.
“I’m proud of the way they’re competing right now, but it’s far away from being ironed out.”
Schramski is doing his part to help the group along.
In his sixth season of college football after spending the first three at Division II Concordia-St. Paul, Schramski is far and away the most experienced quarterback on the team. He takes his leadership role seriously because he knows the ills of having starters ignore that duty.
“It’s fun to go back and teach the things that I’ve learned over six years and give it back. When I was younger, there wasn’t always a leader in the quarterback room to give back to the young guys. They kind of did their own thing. So it’s nice to give something back,” Schramski said Wednesday.
Lewandowski said on Wednesday his position’s lowered physical toll in practice — quarterbacks aren’t hit or tackled — puts more emphasis on them to bring energy and to be sharp mentally.
“It’s definitely a grind. You’ve got to ready mentally when you get up in the morning. You can’t hit that snooze button. You’ve got to get going,” he said.
All of the QBs in the running for the Eagles have good size. Dwyer and Lewandowski are 6-foot-4, and Connolly is 6-1 and 200 pounds. Schramski is 6-2 and 205 pounds. Those solid frames should help their durability, which is key because La Crosse uses its quarterbacks in the run game via read options and some designed carries.
Using the QB as a ball-carrier does create more chances for hits, so determining the No. 2 on the depth chart and making sure he’s ready to play is especially important for UW-L.
“I think the biggest thing is trying to get all those guys to act like they’re the guy,” Bengtson said. “Walk like the guy, talk like the guy, prepare like they are the starter so if something happens, it can be next man up.”
POSITION SWITCHES PAYING OFF: UW-L has shifted a few players around its lineup during training camp, and they’re making inroads at their new positions.
Sophomore Brody Gatz moved from defensive back to running back, and he’s brought another physical presence to a group that already has some pop in the form of senior Austin Mancosky.
Gatz is 5-11 and 205 pounds, and has shown good explosion when he turns up field.
Junior Keenan Winge moved from wide receiver to corner, and at 6-3, gives a tall, strong option for defensive coordinator Matt Janus on the outside. He’s been practice with the second unit as the boundary (short side of the field) cornerback.
DORSCHNER BACK: Defensive lineman Josh Dorschner — one of UW-L’s top recruits from last season — had his freshman year with the Eagles ended before it officially started. A knee injury before fall camp last season forced him to miss the year.
But he’s come back in a big and has been turning heads as a defensive end. He’s pushing for a spot in the starting lineup, and another week of camp like his first will likely solidify that for him.
