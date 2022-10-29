UW-La Crosse football: Beirne's career long field goal helps Eagles hold off UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The lucky number for the UW-La Crosse football team against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday was 51.

Senior kicker and West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne kicked a career long 51-yard field goal to put the eighth-ranked Eagles up 38-35 with 51 seconds remaining.

A one-handed interception by senior cornerback Cade Osborn shocked Eagles coach Matt Janus and helped secure a nail biting win over the 24th-ranked Titans at Titan Stadium.

“We felt we were close to a couple in that game,” Janus said. “You can’t make that stuff up, it was a phenomenal play. I literally threw my hat off, threw my microphone off and just kind of stared.”

The Eagles (7-1, 4-1) struggled in the second half, allowing four touchdowns to the Titans (4-4, 2-3) and junior quarterback Kobe Berghammer. What kept the Eagles alive late was special teams.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Berghammer with 5:30 remaining, senior linebacker Ryan Daines blocked a kick to force the third failed extra point attempt of the half. Osborn had blocked an extra point on the previous score, a four-yard Berghammer run.

“We preach all the time to our guys to do what’s demanded to win,” Janus said. “I don’t care about stats, passing yards, what we have. We just had to find a way to win and what that required was our field goal block team again.

Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand didn’t waste time making an impact in his return to the lineup from a hamstring injury, running for a 2-yard touchdown on the Eagles opening possession. Helterbrand finished with 129 passing yards.

Helterbrand threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters to make it 14-0 after the first quarter. The Titans got on the board with a field goal before Enters caught another touchdown pass, this time from senior quarterback Cade Garcia. Garcia had 120 passing yards.

“We lean on both of them so much,” Janus said. “It’s not a one-guy job. Cade made some phenomenal throws today. We’ve always thought that when you’ve got two great players at one position you use your depth.”

Titans sophomore wide receiver Trae Tetzlaff — who finished with seven catches and 72 yards — gave UW-Oshkosh its first touchdown of the day on a 15-yard catch. Senior wide receiver Terrell Carey had a game-high 125 receiving yards.

Senior running back Joey Stutzman caught a Helterbrand screen pass a few plays later and picked up blockers for a 69-yard touchdown to make the halftime score 28-10.

After not punting the previous two games, the Eagles punted their first two possessions of the second half. The result was touchdown passes to junior wide receiver Tony Steger and junior tight end Jimmy Duval, making the score 28-23 UW-L at the end of the third.

Helterbrand ran for his fourth total touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter, but it was downhill from there for the sophomore. After the Titans made it a one-score game, a Helterbrand fumble was recovered by UW-Oshkosh that led to the game-tying touchdown.

Rushes from Stutzman helped the Eagles overcome a delay of game penalty and a sack on their nearly five-minute final drive to set up the Beirne field goal. Stutzman finished with 108 rushing yards.

“Our offense needed a long drive and we didn’t love the way that drive finished but we were able to get ourselves into field goal range," Janus said. "When you’ve got a guy like Ryan Beirne who’s got that kind of leg, you’re good almost as soon as you get inside the 40.”

The Eagles road schedule for the regular season is over, now with a return to Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex planned for 1 p.m. Saturday when they face UW-River Falls.