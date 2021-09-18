UW-La Crosse football: Big plays hurt Eagles in loss at Division II Grand Valley State

ALLENDALE, Mich. — With a few big plays, the UW-La Crosse football team seemed to stun Grand Valley State (Mich).
Senior safety Elijah Alt had an interception and shorty after forced and recovered a fumble. Transfer quarterback Jakob Parks threw a pair of touchdowns and completed key third-down passes that led to a field goal from senior Ryan Beirne.
In less than seven minutes, the 24th-ranked Eagles had turned a seven-point deficit into a 10-point lead over their Division II opponent.
But Grand Valley State, the 10th-ranked team in DII, responded with big plays of its own and wore down a UW-L defense that had been impressive over the first two weeks of the season.
After allowing a total of 507 yards in their first two games, the Eagles gave up 534 to the Lakers, who scored 38 of the final 45 points to hand UW-L a 45-24 loss on Saturday.
It's the first loss of the season for the Eagles (2-1) as they head into a bye next week before starting WIAC play at UW-River Falls on Oct. 2.
Despite the lopsided final, UW-L had momentum early in the second quarter and made things close early in the fourth.
After Grand Valley State (2-0) grabbed a 7-0 lead by moving the ball effectively through the air on the game's opening possession, Alt came up with an interception on the Lakers' next drive when sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson threw into double coverage.
Parks helped keep the ensuing drive alive twice — first with a 16-yard completion to sophomore wide receiver Jack Studer on third down, then with a 19-yard screen to junior running back Joey Stutzman on fourth down to move the Eagles to the GVSU 11.
Junior wideout Cam Sorenson drew a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone two plays later, and Parks perfectly placed a pass to senior wide receiver Jake Simuncak on a fade in the back-left corner of the end zone on the next play for a 1-yard TD to tie the game at 7-7 with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first quarter.
Alt quickly gave the ball back to UW-L with his forced fumble and recovery on the Lakers' next play from scrimmage, and Parks immediately hit Simuncak down the middle of the field on a play-action pass for a 30-yard score that gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
Parks completed 20 of his 33 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns against one interception, while Simuncak had six catches for 69 yards and two scores.
And UW-L continued to move the ball well after it forced a three-and-out.
The offensive line created space for Stutzman to pick up 9 and 5 yards to start the drive, which began at the Eagles' 10, and Parks helped convert a pair of third downs with passes to Simuncak and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Stoltenburg, the latter of which went for 16 yards and took UW-L into GVSU territory.
Three strong runs from senior Brad Tobin pushed the Eagles into the red zone before a facemask gave them first-and-goal from the 9.
Parks threw to freshman Dustin Schultz in the back corner of the end zone on first down, but the tight end landed out of bounds. The Lakers were then able to get pressure on Parks on second and third downs to force a field goal, on which Beirne connected from 26 yards to extend UW-L's lead to 17-7 with 10:17 left in the second quarter.
But the Eagles totaled just 6 yards on their next two possession as Parks was under pressure and Stutzman was bottled up, while GVSU reclaimed control behind its big plays.
After the teams traded empty possessions, Peterson connected with junior Hunter Rison down the left sideline, and the wideout shook a tackle, stayed in bounds and went 65 yards for a touchdown.
Parks then had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, his first of the season, to give the ball right back to the Lakers.
The Eagles' defense forced a fourth down, but Peterson scrambled for 11 yards to pick it up, and four straight runs from junior Aryuan Cain-Veasey capped a short drive that put UW-L down 21-17 at the half.
Peterson kept a read option for a 69-yard gain on GVSU's first play of the second half, which set up a 1-yard TD run by Jack Provencher to push the Eagles' deficit to 28-17 with 8:15 left in the third quarter.
UW-L continued to struggle against the run, despite entering Saturday allowing only 36.5 rushing yards per game, as sophomore Tariq Reid and Cain-Veasey traded sizable gains before Peterson completed a 35-yard pass to junior Jacob Miller to set up a Josh Gorball field goal.
Peterson completed 12 of his 17 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns against one pick while adding 89 yards on the ground. Senior Bryce Young-Walls had 12 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Reid added 86 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
But the Eagles got back within one possession early in the fourth quarter after senior linebacker Rusty Murphy forced a fumble, which senior cornerback Max Duchow recovered.
Working with a short field, Parks connected with Ryan Bartol for a 14-yard gain to give UW-L first and goal. Two plays later, the quarterback rolled out to his right on a bootleg and threw back across his body to the middle of the end zone, where Sorenson came down with the jump ball to bring the Eagles within 31-24 with 11:51 to play.
But Reid and Peterson needed only two plays to get the Lakers into UW-L territory on the ensuing possession, and Peterson late completed a 20-yard pass to Daevon Anderson, who was wide open in the end zone to push the Eagles' deficit back to two possessions.
UW-L moved the ball to the GVSU 42 on its next drive, but Stutzman was stopped for a 3-yard loss on third-and-2, and Parks' completion to Simuncak on fourth down was short of the marker.
Stutzman was limited to 46 yards on 21 carries, his first game with less than 100 yards this season.
The Lakers, meanwhile, continued to churn out yards on the ground; they went 58 yards on eight plays — all runs — and sealed the game with a late touchdown.
