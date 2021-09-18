UW-La Crosse football: Big plays hurt Eagles in loss at Division II Grand Valley State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three strong runs from senior Brad Tobin pushed the Eagles into the red zone before a facemask gave them first-and-goal from the 9.

Parks threw to freshman Dustin Schultz in the back corner of the end zone on first down, but the tight end landed out of bounds. The Lakers were then able to get pressure on Parks on second and third downs to force a field goal, on which Beirne connected from 26 yards to extend UW-L's lead to 17-7 with 10:17 left in the second quarter.

But the Eagles totaled just 6 yards on their next two possession as Parks was under pressure and Stutzman was bottled up, while GVSU reclaimed control behind its big plays.

After the teams traded empty possessions, Peterson connected with junior Hunter Rison down the left sideline, and the wideout shook a tackle, stayed in bounds and went 65 yards for a touchdown.

Parks then had a pass tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted, his first of the season, to give the ball right back to the Lakers.

The Eagles' defense forced a fourth down, but Peterson scrambled for 11 yards to pick it up, and four straight runs from junior Aryuan Cain-Veasey capped a short drive that put UW-L down 21-17 at the half.