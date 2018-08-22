The view from the backfield isn’t a new one for UW-La Crosse sophomore Brody Gatz.
But after a freshman year in the Eagles secondary, there was some doubt as to whether he’d see the football field from an offensive angle again. However, an offseason conversation with coach Mike Schmidt led Gatz back to the running back position.
He and the running back position as a whole were one of the highlights of UW-L’s scrimmage against the University of Dubuque on Wednesday, which the Spartans won 21-14 before an estimated crowd of 125 people at Veterans Memorial Field. The backs made good use of the holes the offensive line created and powered through tacklers for extra yards.
“We want to be the ones delivering the hit. We have the ability to put our head down and go forward,” said Gatz, who hails from Adell, Wis., 45 minutes north of Milwaukee. “When it’s third-and-short, the coaches want to give us the ball, so we have to deliver in those situations.”
Gatz certainly brought some pop to the Spartans’ front seven on Wednesday. He split reps with the No. 1 offense with senior Austin Mancosky, but had drives on which he was heavily featured. He either ran with or caught the ball five straight plays during a second-quarter march, and had UW-L just outside the red zone before a holding call derailed the momentum.
Still, it was what Schmidt wanted to see from Gatz — a player whom Schmidt says had one of the best offseasons of all the players.
“He’s playing above his talent level, and that’s only going to get better as we move into the season,” Schmidt said. “I think we’re pretty explosive at that position right now. We’ve been looking for that. Brody certainly brings that for us. Really all of our tailbacks, even Joey Stutzman, who’s a smaller guy, he’s bringing physicality into that.”
At 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds, Gatz packs an “umph” with each carry. Schmidt says that will help make the run game more effective than it’s been in the past two seasons, especially with the offensive line this year being inexperienced.
With Mancosky, Gatz, freshman Joey Stutzman, and junior Jalen Clark when he gets healthy, the Eagles have a good stable of backs to work with. And they all are pushing for playing time with each rep in practice, Gatz said.
“Every single one of these guys, even the ones who didn’t get reps today, think that have the ability to start. I think that’s huge,” Gatz said. “Every single practice, we’re competing with each other, making each other better and we bring that intensity.”
KOELBL MAKES AN IMPACT: Kyle Koelbl grew up around UW-La Crosse.
His father, Ken, was the university’s men’s basketball coach for a bulk of Koelbl’s childhood and adolescence in Holmen. But Koelbl is making his bones as a jack-of-all-trades defensive back for the Eagles football program, and he may well have had the best day of any defensive player on Wednesday.
Just before the first half ended, Koelbl dove onto a fumble near midfield and gave the offense a chance to throw up a Hail Mary. On Dubuque’s first drive of the second half, he picked off a pass and took it about 25 yards for a touchdown.
“That was awesome. I’ve been playing a lot of corner, and then with some injuries, I’ve been playing safety, too,” Koelbl said. “It’s really good to get out there against another team. We got a lot of guys reps.”
Koelbl’s interception was partially due to a good pass rush from Zach Pierce, and Koelbl said he was encouraged to see his teammates form a wall along the sideline to clear the path to the end zone — something coaches have been emphasizing through camp.
Schmidt said Koelbl — a special teams ace who will be on all kick coverage and return teams — is a player the coaches have been finding ways to put onto the field however they can.
“We don’t know where that is all the time, but he’s such a valuable player,” Schmidt said. “I feel bad for Kyle because that sucks for him, but he’s still in the mix to start at field corner, he’s still in the mix to start at field safety, he’s starting on every special team with the exception of PAT/field goal.”
Koelbl said he isn’t worried about what position he gets put at; he just stays ready to contribute when he’s called upon.
“If you can play on special teams, you can play on defense or offense. I embrace that role,” he said. “It’s been good to be more versatile, playing wherever. It’s good to be able to bounce around, and having the older guys that help me learn more.”
BACKUP QB BATTLE OVER: Mike Schmidt confirmed it after the scrimmage, but the snap breakdown of the gameplay itself was enough to make it official — freshman Evan Lewandowski will be UW-L’s backup quarterback.
Lewandowski had been battling NCAA Division II transfer Jack Connolly and junior Jack Dwyer for the role, but Lewandowski got the second most reps under center Wednesday and will be behind senior Ben Schramski when the season starts.
The scrimmage wasn’t kind to Lewandowski, as the second-team offensive line struggled with Dubuque’s first-team defense. He went 1-for-6 with two sacks and an interception on a heave to the end zone to close the first half.
