UW-La Crosse football: Cam Sorenson reflects on record performance against UW-River Falls ahead of matchup with Falcons

Cam Sorenson’s first two catches were relatively routine.

The UW-La Crosse wide receiver hauled in a hitch on the right sideline but was short of the first down on third-and-14 early in the first quarter, and he started the Eagles’ fifth possession with a 13-yard gain on a dig over the middle.

Sorenson was pleased he held on to the crosser with a UW-River Falls defender barrelling toward him, and he went to the sideline for a quick breather.

But he was back on the field two plays later and immediately made his third catch of UW-L’s Week 6 game in 2019.

And that catch offered a glimpse of what was to come.

After Dominic Labellarte motioned to the right side of the formation, Sorenson was all alone on the left. Evan Lewandowski took the snap and handed the ball off to Joey Stutzman, who stopped before he reached the line of scrimmage and tossed the ball back to the quarterback.

While the flea flicker action took place in the backfield, Sorenson got behind the Falcons’ defense, and Lewandowski launched the ball about 50 yards in the air to Sorenson, who made a catch with three defenders in the vicinity.

The receiver didn’t score, but he put his speed on display. Lewandowski made good use of that for the rest of the game in what became a historic performance for the duo in a 63-49 victory almost two years ago.

Lewandowski, who has since transferred from the program, set WIAC single-game records for passing yards (591) and passing touchdowns (nine), the latter of which tied the NCAA Division III record.

Sorenson, meanwhile, finished with eight catches for a school record 297 yards to go with three touchdowns.

“Honestly, I had no clue how huge the numbers were for me and everybody else until they told us after the game in the locker room,” Sorenson said this week. “... I was surprised, obviously. I mean, anybody would be surprised. It was just kind of like, ‘Damn, I didn’t think I had that many.’”

As the Eagles — who are ranked 20th in Division III by the AFCA — return to UW-River Falls for the first time since that Oct. 19, 2019, meeting, Sorenson remains one of the team’s top receivers.

But the junior has molded his game since then to ensure he is more than just a deep threat, and the confidence Sorenson built with that performance against the Falcons has helped him progress down that path.

“We knew the talent was there. We knew the speed, the size, the quickness was there,” said UW-L head coach Matt Janus, whose team is 2-1 heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. game at UW-River Falls (3-0). “But then that was kind of the game, yes, that he kind of put it all together.”

Sorenson didn’t have a catch through the first three weeks of the 2019 season, and he totaled three catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns in Weeks 4 and 5 before exploding at UW-River Falls.

After his catch on the flea flicker, Sorenson wasn’t targeted again until late in the first half. But he helped the Eagles erase a third-and-20 from their own 30.

Sorenson lined up wide on the left side and simply ran by his defender. By the time he caught Lewandoswki’s pass inside the Falcons’ 25, he had a full two steps on the corner.

He ran all the way through the back of the end zone after scoring before veering to his right and racing straight to the UW-L sideline.

“Evan looked at me (before the play), he’s like, ‘This one’s coming,’” Sorenson said. “And he just threw it like 60 yards off his back foot.”

Sorenson caught a 5-yard fade early in the third quarter for his second touchdown, and he ran by his man again on the first play of a drive late in the period for an 81-yard score.

“With Cam and Jake and those guys, whenever I sit down, I always tell the guys, like, ‘Be ready. They might just go over the top, and we’re going right now,’” senior middle linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “... That’s what it was like in 2019. Either a long drive and they’d score, or a long drive and we got off the field, and we’d sit down, it was like, ‘Here we go again.’”

The Eagles remain a threat to score quickly this season with a plethora of offensive weapons, and Sorenson is one of them; he has 10 catches for 139 yards and a team-high five touchdowns through three games.

But his usage as more than a deep threat has been noticeable.

All of his touchdown catches have come in the red zone, including three via slants in the season opener at Dakota State (S.D.), and his longest catch of the season is 46 yards.

Part of that, Janus said, is game planning, part of it is situational and part of it is the receiver’s size at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. But Sorenson has also taken it upon himself to become a more complete player — from improving his releases and expanding his route tree to learning to effectively use his frame.

“That’s a lot of what I focused on the past two years is being able to use my body better,” Sorenson said. “Watching (Cole Spieker), that dude, he’s an acrobat. He was different out there, and I think that was my biggest thing in practice — and even a few games — was to just be more physical, use my size, use my length, use my height to my advantage.”

It’s certainly paid off, and UW-River Falls will likely keep an eye on the receiver on Saturday.

The Falcons know what he’s capable of, after all.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

