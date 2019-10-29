Through the first few weeks of the season — while the UW-La Crosse football team was still working through things in a new offensive system — there was one thing that became abundantly clear: The Eagles needed another wide receiver to step up.
Teams had been double- and triple-teaming star receiver Cole Spieker in an effort to take him away. After tallying 867 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season as a junior, Spieker had just one touchdown and 231 receiving yards through UW-L’s first four games.
Fellow receivers Dominic Labellarte and Jake Simuncak have shown flashes throughout their careers and this season, but they are considered slot receivers and have had some issues with drops this season.
UW-L needed a burner.
A guy that could line up opposite Spieker and make it easier on him by having someone with the ability to take the top off of the defense.
In stepped sophomore receiver Cam Sorenson.
The 6-foot-2 receiver from Oshkosh North and a member of the UW-L track and field team had entered the matchup against UW-Platteville with just 50 career yards on three catches. He caught a 46-yard touchdown pass against the Pioneers, before adding two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown against Stout the next week. But Sorenson’s coming out party came when he set the school record with 297 receiving yards to go along with three touchdowns — two of which went for 70 and 81 yards — on eight catches at River Falls.
“Cam gives us a way to stretch the field vertically,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “But it gives us a way to stretch the field horizontally when we have him and (Cole) Spieker on opposite sides. It makes us pretty hard to defend. Cam has come a long way, and I’m really happy to see him kind of bust through and have a game like that.
“We started playing with him a lot more against Platteville. Up to that point, he really hadn’t shown he was ready yet. He got his opportunities and hasn’t looked back.”
But perhaps, Sorenson’s strongest game came against Oshkosh on Saturday. He was no longer an unknown after the performance against River Falls, and Oshkosh — an impressive defensive team to Schmidt -- would certainly find ways to limit him.
After showing his big play capabilities, Oshkosh made it a point to not let Sorenson get deep on them. He responded with nine catches — seven of which went for either a first down or a touchdown — for 121 yards and a touchdown. He also blocked a punt in the first quarter that led to an Eagles touchdown and 14-0 lead.
But the play where it all came together,not only Sorenson but the Eagles offense, took place in the first quarter. That is when Sorenson was matched up one-on-one with his defender before he shook him with a nasty fake to the inside and broke back to the outside. The defender stumbled toward the goal post. Quarterback Evan Lewandowski knew he had Sorenson right away and threw the ball before the receiver even made his break. The ball was put right into Sorenson’s chest for a 7-yard touchdown.
“Early in the season, you know I’m young, he’s younger,” Sorenson said. “It’s his first year starting. You have to build that connection. We are getting to that point where we know where we are going to be. Know when we are going to make those cuts. Evan is going to know who is open. He’s a great quarterback, and he’s just delivering the ball right where we need to be.”
Lewandowski is no doubt excited to have the “incredibly long” and fast Sorenson making plays for the offense, but Spieker might be the most excited.
Since Sorenson has played a more featured role starting against Stout, Spieker has put up video game-type numbers.
His last three games?
Twenty-nine receptions, 562 yards and seven touchdowns.
“It’s awesome to have Cam,” Spieker said. “And now after these two weeks, everybody is going to be scared of him. He’s a threat down the field, a track guy, and he has the speed to take the top off the defense.
"Having that out there just really opens up the whole offense, because the defense has to respect everyone. We are all going to make plays, so it’s awesome as a unit to see.”
