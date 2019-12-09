UW-La Crosse football: Coach Mike Schmidt takes new job in South Dakota

Mike Schmidt is leaving his position as as football coach at UW-La Crosse to take over the football program at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.
Schmidt was introduced at a press conference held by Northern State on Monday, confirming his jump from the NCAA Division III level to that of a Division II program. Northern State plays in the NSIC, which is also home to Winona State.
Schmidt compiled a 27-13 record in four seasons at UW-L.
Wolves head coach Tom Dosch was let go by Northern State after compiling a 53-57 record, including a 6-5 record in 2019.