UW-La Crosse football: Coach Mike Schmidt takes new job in South Dakota
featured

Mike Schmidt MUG

Schmidt

Mike Schmidt is leaving his position as as football coach at UW-La Crosse to take over the football program at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D.

Schmidt was introduced at a press conference held by Northern State on Monday, confirming his jump from the NCAA Division III level to that of a Division II program. Northern State plays in the NSIC, which is also home to Winona State.

Schmidt compiled a 27-13 record in four seasons at UW-L.

Wolves head coach Tom Dosch was let go by Northern State after compiling a 53-57 record, including a 6-5 record in 2019.

Photos: 2019 UW-La Crosse football season
