UW-La Crosse football: Coach Mike Schmidt taking new job in South Dakota, reports say

Mike Schmidt is expected to leave as football coach at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Monday to take over the football program at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., according to published reports.
KDLT-TV in Aberdeen is quoting a report late Sunday from footballscoop.com that Schmidt will be announced as head coach of the Division II school at 2:30 p.m. Monday. UW-L is Division III.
Schmidt compiled a 27-13 record in four seasons at UW-L.
Wolves head coach Tom Dosch was let go by Northern State after compiling a 53-57 record, including a 6-5 record in 2019.