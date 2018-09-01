DECORAH, Iowa — Cole Spieker is a happy-go-lucky guy.
The junior tight end for the UW-La Crosse football team is just having fun and making plays for his team.
He always seems to be wearing a smile, and after his performance in Saturday’s season-opening rout of Luther — three touchdowns in the first half of the 52-21 win — don’t expect that smile to be going anywhere soon.
All three of his scores showed just what a threat Spieker brings to the UW-L offense, which had a phenomenal start under new offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson. Spieker and the first-team offense found the end zone all five times they went onto the field in the first half, and most didn’t play in the second half with the win secured.
Spieker’s physicality was shown with a tough shed of a tackler on a short pass, which he made into a long touchdown for his first end zone trip of the season.
His jumping ability and coordination was on display when he jumped over a cornerback and caught a fade pass from senior quarterback Ben Schramski and came down in bounds along the left sideline.
And his pure speed was shown when he scooped up a punt that senior Elijah McGeehan blocked. Spieker was basically at a dead stop, with two Luther players sprinting after him just about 3 yards behind him and angling to cut him off. Spieker simply sprinted away from all of them.
“It took me a while to pick it up after the block,” Spieker said, grinning and laughing at himself. “I had my teammates blocking back there, but I finally picked it up and thought, ‘OK, I’ve got to get going and make up for the lost time when it was rolling around.’”
If that sounds simplistic, it is. Spieker’s athletic ability made the game pretty simple for him Saturday: Get the ball, run through, run by, or jump over opponents as necessary.
Even coach Mike Schmidt, who is now 7-0 in nonconference game at UW-L, wasn’t going to try to take any credit for Spieker’s day.
“I was joking with coach Bengtson on the way to halftime, like, ‘Yeah great coaching.’ We threw a fade to him, we threw a comeback and he ran 65 yards or whatever. We block a punt and he runs it the rest of the way.
“I don’t know what to tell you, that’s not coaching, that’s just a great player. He’s a great player.”
BEIRNE A BIG WEAPON: West Salem High School graduate and UW-L freshman Ryan Beirne had his “Welcome to College Football Moment” on Saturday. It wasn’t the five extra points he made in going 5-for-6 on the day with the other being blocked.
It wasn’t even his 49-yard field goal he booted at the end of the third quarter that sailed through the uprights with ease.
The moment came when he took a pitch on an extra point and ran to the right pylon, took a big hit, but still got across the goal line for the two-point conversion and a 35-0 lead for the Eagles.
“What a weapon Ryan Beirne is, huh?” Schmidt said. “That guy’s a great player, converts a two-point for us, kicks a near 50-yard field goal.”
LEWANDOWSKI DEBUTS: Freshman Evan Lewandowski made his debut in the second half for the Eagles, taking over for Schramski with a 42-0 lead.
It was a rough go the first couple of drives, as Lewandowski didn’t have much time behind second-team linemen, and he took three sacks. But he eventually settled in and started to show the arm that made him one of the program’s top recruits.
He hooked up with tight end and high school teammate Mattjis Enters on a corner route to convert a third-and-15 in the third quarter, then threw a 32-yard pass down the left sideline to Ryan Kelnhofer to set up a short rushing touchdown.
He finished 6-for-10 for 99 yards.
