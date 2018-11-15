Junior wide receiver Cole Spieker and senior linebacker Elijah McGeehan led an 11-player contingent of the UW-La Crosse football team (7-3, 5-2) that earned All-WIAC honors, which were released Thursday.
Spieker, who led the conference with 10 touchdown receptions and was second with 867 receiving yards, was named to the first-team offense. This was Spieker’s second All-WIAC honor after garnering a second-team selection last season. The 6-foot-2 Brainerd, Minn., product was also named an honorable mention special teams player after returning three blocked punts for touchdowns.
McGeehan earned his first All-WIAC honor and was named to the first-team defense. He started the season at outside linebacker, but then found his home as an inside backer for a majority of the year. He led UW-L and was tied for fourth in the conference in tackles with 84. He helped solidify a run defense that allowed 105.6 yards per game on the ground in conference games, second only to Whitewater (76.1).
Freshman guard Connor Berry was named to the second team, while junior defensive linemen Zack Zillmer and Ryan Flathers, and senior cornerback Colton Nieman earned second-team nods. Sophomore kick returner Jake Simuncak led Division III in combined kick return yards (1,145) and was named to the second team, while sophomore Sean Parker was named to the second team after averagining 37.6 yards per kick and pinning 16 of his punts inside the 20-yard line. It was the first All-WIAC honor for all six players.
Senior quarterback Ben Schramski — who led the conference with 23 passing touchdowns and total offense — and sophomore linebacker Rusty Murphy were named honorable mention. Senior center Bradley Schultz was the team’s all-sportsmanship selection.
Whitewater (9-0, 7-0) swept the top awards, with quarterback Cole Wilber winning offensive player of the year, defensive lineman Harry Henschler winning defensive player of the year, and coach Kevin Bullis winning coach of the year. Stevens Point’s Christian Almonte was the special teams player of the year
