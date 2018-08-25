Cole Spieker won’t be listed as a wide receiver when the UW-La Crosse football team prints its programs this season. But when the year is over, he arguably will be the key piece to the Eagles receiving corps.
The 6-foot-2 tight end from Brainerd, Minn., is exactly the type of mismatch-creating force that coaches dream of — too fast for linebackers to cover in space, too big and physical for a corner, and beats safeties to spots for easy completions.
Despite being listed at 210 pounds last season, UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said Spieker is one of the fastest players on the roster. Spieker was the third-leading receiver for the Eagles last season, tallying 255 yards and four touchdowns on 19 catches. Those numbers are bound to increase this season, though, if training camp is any indication.
“I’m super excited. When I saw the playbooks, and all of the concepts that are built in for the tight ends — getting the tight ends involved, getting them open — it’s fun,” Spieker said.
Offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson, who was hired in March, has moved Spieker all over in formations in fall camp. From the traditional tight end spot, to slot and even outside receiver, Spieker’s physical tools give UW-L a chance to have a versatile option on every play.
“Cole’s going to find a spot all over the place. Hopefully we continue to play him all over the place and continue to free him up throughout the year,” Schmidt said. “He’s such a dangerous weapon wherever we’re at on the field.”
Spieker didn’t play in the team’s scrimmage against the University of Dubuque on Wednesday, but his biggest value may come in the red zone.
UW-L was one of the WIAC’s best last season at converting red zone attempts into touchdowns, scoring 24 touchdowns on 39 attempts (61.9 percent). That was second only to Oshkosh’s 72.7 percent conversion rate. Nick Holcomb was a primary red-zone target last season — in fairness, he was the target every other area of the field, too — so the Eagles have a void in that spot.
But Spieker’s not intimidated by having his number called in the biggest moments, with points on the line. He appreciates that his coaches and teammates have trust in him to get the job done.
“My guys have my back and I know that, they let me know. I’ve got their back, too,” Spieker said. “Without that, I couldn’t do it.”
However well the season goes for Spieker and the receivers, they all know their success is reliant on each other and quarterback Ben Schramski making the throws.
Spieker explained how the group’s route combinations are designed for one receiver to draw attention or open up holes for another to slip in and make catches.
The Eagles will also give their receivers advantages with their pre-snap motion. Those movements change the strong side of the offense and oftentimes force defenses to move to match the shifts.
“I think it creates a lot of mismatches,” junior receiver Dominic Labellarte said of the pre-snap motion. “You’ll see the defense shift, and maybe one time the defense gets caught shifting and we snap the ball before they get there, that allows us as speedy receivers to get open.”
Labellarte was UW-L’s second-leading receiver in 2017 with 260 yards and a TD on 14 catches. He’s been practicing at both the slot and outside receiver spots with the top offense in camp, which is just fine by him.
“I don’t really care where I play. If they put me at D-end, which won’t happen, but if they need me there, I’d go there,” Labellarte said laughing.
But Labellarte having the ability to play both inside or outside could be a great asset for UW-L. Labellarte, at 5-10, isn’t typical size for an outside receiver, so if another outside player can earn reps with the No. 1 offense — senior Josh Rhea (6-0) and junior Casey Machajewski (6-2) come to mind — it would provide more options with which Bengtson can attack defenses.
“We’re just putting the pieces together, that’s what fall camp is for,” Labellarte said. “Once we get the little things down, we’re going to be a deadly unit, I believe.”
