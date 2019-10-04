UW-La Crosse football coach Mike Schmidt will be the first to admit he enjoys playing his former boss Mike Emendorfer and his team at UW-Platteville.
In fact, it’s something the majority of the UW-L staff are looking forward to when the Eagles travel to Platteville to open up the WIAC slate at 1 p.m. on Saturday, especially defensive-coordinator Matt Janus.
“I look forward to it for our players because they get to play a really good program, but you would be lying if you said there was no personal thing there at all,” said Schmidt, who was Platteville’s defensive coordinator for one season before taking the head coaching job at UW-L. “You coach there, you know a lot of the guys that are there, especially on the staff. And then especially for Matt Janus, our defensive coordinator, who played there and coached there a long time.
"There’s always going to be meaning, especially going down there. It’s always an important thing, and it will always mean a lot to you.”
The rest of the Eagles are also looking forward to playing the Pioneers, but for a different reason: They are simply ready to hit somebody other than another teammate.
After a tough 23-17 loss to NAIA power Dickinson State — a trip that was marred by extensive travel issues featuring a broken-down bus and treacherous storms — the Eagles (2-1) had a bye last week. And they are all set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“Coach Schmidt had been saying the last couple of days, we are itching,” West Salem High School graduate and senior linebacker Zach Pierce said. “We are itching to get back at it, we are itching to play a game. You can tell at practice. Everybody is like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s been so long since we have had that competitive juices.’ There is nothing quite like game day.”
The 16th-ranked Eagles will field a confident defense, one that is among the best in the WIAC in tackles for loss (28) and takeaways (12). But they will be tested against Platteville (3-0), which received votes in the latest d3football.com poll.
The fast start for the Pioneers is due to an offense that averages over a WIAC-best 44 points and 427 yards of total offense per game thanks to a lethal passing attack.
Junior and first-year quarterback Colin Schuetz has thrown for 854 yards, 10 touchdowns to just two interceptions while completing 61 percent of his passes. He has three talented receivers in senior Tyler Knigge (19 catches, 277 yards and four touchdowns), 6-foot-7 Donald Allender (11-215-4), and David Urke (13-214). They will test the Eagles secondary, who will be asked to play exclusively man-to-man defense.
“Just off the start, No. 7 (Allender) is 6-foot-7, he’s tall; really, really tall,” cornerback Joey Roth said with a laugh. “All of their receivers have some good height to them. … It’s going to be man-on-man, we are going to test ourselves, and we have faith in our guys that we are going to be able handle that matchup.”
But the Pioneers also sport a potent rushing attack averaging over 132 yards per game. Wyatt Thompson and Mitchell McNutt combining for 361 yards on 66 carries (5.5 yards per carry). It will be the No. 1 priority for the UW-L defense on Saturday.
“The biggest thing this week is to make them one-dimensional,” Pierce said. “We have to stop the run first and then make them throw the ball. We have confidence with the guys in the secondary. Let them make plays. Once we stop the run, make them throw the ball and our (defensive backs) will go make plays.
The bye was also an opportunity for the Eagles to work on themselves and add wrinkles to an offense that has shown flashes but is seeking consistency.
Schmidt will continue to add tweaks to the run game, which could mean using receiver Cole Spieker more in a Wildcat formation -- something they showed against Illinois Wesleyan when Spieker ran seven times for 16 yards and a touchdown.
The offensive line should be confident after helping running back Joey Stutzman gain a season-best 87 yards on 14 carries and score a pair of touchdowns against a large Dickinson State front seven.
“There’s a lot more confidence,” Schmidt said. “Sometimes, I think we are still taking two steps forward one step back with that group just because they are so young and so new. That group is just going to continue to grow, but I think that does give them a lot of confidence to go play really well and gives them a nice jump start into the league.”
