Ben Schramski is talented enough to start for 98 percent of the NCAA Division III football teams in the country.
Don’t believe that? Think it’s an exaggeration?
Watch him play. Make sure you pay attention to the rare accuracy he possesses. Note, too, the quick trigger he uses to get the ball out of his hands. Respect the discipline he has to go through in his progressions and read coverages. Consider the decisiveness he displays whether he’s going to throw or tuck the ball and run — gaining yards and then sliding or getting out of bounds to preserve himself for the next snap.
It’s a skill set most Division III coaches salivate over in their QBs.
The problem for Schramski was that two years ago, he transferred to the UW-La Crosse football program that fell into the 2 percent where his talent wasn’t the greatest on the quarterback depth chart. Schramski was the No. 2 behind Tarek Yaeggi in 2016 when both players came to campus as juniors.
That meant Schramski faced the reality of being a backup for his final two seasons of college football. Many good quarterbacks have been in Schramski’s position before — stuck behind another good player — and decide to transfer. Find a school in the 98 percent that fits and play out the rest of your time there.
But Schramski stayed.
It’s a decision that worked out for him, as the sixth-year player will be leading UW-L’s offense onto the field Saturday for its opener against Luther College.
“I’m just a competitor, man. I really want to win,” Schramski said. “There’s a reason I’m back. The competitor in me, I want to win, and I want to win for these guys.”
Schramski knows QBs with his skills have bounced around schools finding places to play, and he knows that could’ve been his path had he chosen it.
But he’d invested too much to UW-L to consider it. He didn’t just want to play — he wanted to play here. Now, he’ll get his opportunity.
“I believe in coach Schmidt, I believe in him as a person, I believe in this coaching staff across the board, and mostly I believe in our players. I think we have a lot of great dudes who work so hard all year long, and just grind to compete on Saturdays, and I think that’s awesome,” Schramski said.
“We have a special bond here with a bunch of dudes who compete, and make everyone else better. I just felt I could not leave that. It wasn’t even a thought in my mind to leave here.”
An internal illness forced Schramski to miss last season for the Eagles. While not being able to play hurt, it also allowed him to keep a year of eligibility to be on the field this year. He served as a de facto quarterback coach under then-offensive coordinator Jake Landry, helping the likes of Yaeggi and Drew David diagnose coverages and break down tape in meeting rooms.
Watching him practice throughout training camp, you can see the added confidence a deeper understanding of the game gave him. He’s more polished, and can help pass that knowledge along to his teammates.
“It just opens your eyes to not take the game for granted, ever. So every single day you come out here (to the field) with a positive mindset, wanting to get better, with a drive to get better, because it was taken away for a year,” he said.
His season as a pseudo coach was especially useful for this team.
UW-L had the largest number of new players — freshmen and transfers — it’s had under Schmidt. That group included freshman Evan Lewandowski, who will be Schramski’s backup this season.
As the eldest statesman on the team, and as the starting quarterback, those new faces looked to Schramski for guidance while installing a new offense under first-year coordinator Luke Bengtson. Schramski said his focus was to help players know things as a whole, instead of thinking solely about an individual assignment on a play.
“It comes down to understanding the concept and the overall picture, not just, ‘What am I doing in this position?’” Schramski said. “It’s understanding the whole 11-player scheme and why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Schramski has the chance to take UW-L to a height it hasn’t been to in over a decade: The NCAA Division III playoffs.
That’s why he came here. And more importantly, it’s why he stayed.
