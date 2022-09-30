UW-La Crosse football: Conference opener against Whitewater will 'set the tone' in WIAC

The ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team opens its WIAC schedule with a high stakes game against third-ranked UW-Whitewater at 1 p.m. Saturday in a battle of favorites at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The game will fittingly take place and the Oktoberfest celebration that takes over La Crosse through the weekend. Oktoberfest is a crown jewel for the city, and the Warhawks have been the focal point of the Eagles' schedule for years now.

“There’s no hiding it from the guys; it’s a massive game with the rankings,” coach Matt Janus said. “It’s also our first conference game and it’s going to set the tone for the next seven games, so it’s huge.”

Memories are still fresh for the Eagles (3-0) of their 13-7 loss to the Warhawks last season, in which a potential game-tying UW-L pass to the end zone was broken up on the last play of the game.

“In those big games, I think what we learned is it comes down to fundamentals on both sides of the ball. I think they were just better than us last year,” Janus said.

While the teams this season aren’t exact carbon copies of last year — UW-L has a new defensive staff makeup and Whitewater brought on offensive coordinator Nick Pesik from UW-Stout — Janus said the team has gone back and watched last year’s game to further analyze what did and didn’t work.

“I think if you look at last year’s game, we have to score points in the red zone,” Janus said. “They made a really good goal-line stand in the second quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game. We end up missing a field goal, we jump offsides. You have to be able to score points in the red zone, be dominant on special teams in those big games.”

With the addition of two top 10 teams and Oktoberfest serving as a lead-in to Saturday’s game, it’s easy to understand the excitement level the Eagles players carry coming off a bye week after a 28-21 win over Division II Wayne State on Sept. 17. However, senior linebacker AJ Spychala said there’s no uniform focus on how to manage those emotions.

“It’s hard to (maintain composure) in huge games like this, but I think it comes down to how we practice and play,” Spychala said. “Our culture here is, ‘You be you.’ Every way we approach doing things here is us being ourselves, whether that’s coming out of the gates swinging or being calm, cool and collective. However you play, that’s what we want this week.”

Senior tight end Will Josten and freshman linebacker Riley Christensen are both listed as starting in UW-L’s two-deeps this week after exiting the Wayne State game with injuries.

Scouting the Warhawks

The Warhawks (2-1) were also on a bye last week following a 17-3 win against Barry. The visiting Warhawks lead the all-time series against UW-L 38-31, with 17 straight wins.

Saturday will mark the return of UW-Whitewater senior quarterback Evan Lewandowski to La Crosse after transferring from UW-L following the 2019 season. Lewandowski — who was also a Lake Zurich High School (Ill.) teammate of Eagles senior running back Joey Stutzman — threw for 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his sophomore season, earning All-WIAC first team before entering the transfer portal.

This season, Lewandowski averages a conference-high 259 passing yards a game with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Janus said staff turnover and two years of development means a lack of familiarity or advantage with the quarterback who once called UW-L home.

“It’s been a couple years,” Janus said. “Half our staff wasn’t here and I wasn’t head coach, so we haven’t looked too much into (tendencies). He’s got a tremendous arm, and he can make throws you can’t find a lot at this level. He’s got tremendous arm strength. He’s doing a tremendous job, and he’s going to make it challenging on Saturday.”

Whitewater has lived and thrived on the mindset of defense winning championships. The Warhawks' defense led the conference last season in virtually every statistical category, including points allowed (12.2 per game), yards allowed (272.2 per game), sacks (39) and interceptions (18).

This season appears to be no different with three returning All-WIAC first-teamers — senior defensive lineman Kyle Gallagher, senior linebacker Ryan Liszka and junior defensive back Egon Hein — as well as the 2021 WIAC Newcomer of the Year, sophomore defensive back Kyle Koelblinger.

The key matchup Saturday will be UW-L’s running offense against Whitewater’s running defense, both ranked second best in the WIAC through three nonconference games. The Warhawks have led the WIAC in rushing defense the last three seasons and give up 55 yards per game this season.

“(Offensive coordinator Michael) McGuire has gotten pretty creative,” Janus said. “We’ve looked back to last year and dove into that quite a bit. It’s a tremendous front seven that’s going to take away the interior gaps and try to force you outside where they’re going to have linebackers sitting there waiting.”

“We’ve just got to get displacement on their defensive line for the run game,” senior guard Ben Hildebrand said. “Give holes for Joey (Stutzman), and he can make plays from there. As far as protecting the quarterback, Alex (Bongers) will make the reads and we listen to him and what he has to say.”

The Warhawks' run game was a key part of their offense in 2021, ranking second best in the conference behind UW-River Falls. The team has struggled so far this season — averaging just 98 yards on 36 rushing attempts per game — but Spychala still expects the line of scrimmage battle to be a vital one.

“Whitewater is known for always having good running backs, good offensive lines,” Spychala said. “I think it comes down to our front seven playing hard, aggressive and being sound in our jobs and responsibilities.”