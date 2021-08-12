UW-La Crosse football: Confident offensive line ready to pave the way for Stutzman, rushing attack

The UW-La Crosse football team finished the 2019 season on a high note behind an offensive line that was starting to find a rhythm after an up-and-down year.
The Eagles had rushed for less than 75 yards in four of their games, but the line paved the way for 212 yards — including 165 yards and two touchdowns for running back Joey Stutzman — in a 34-17 win at UW-Stevens Point to wrap up their schedule.
That victory came 635 days ago, and UW-L hasn’t taken the field for a game since after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the bulk of that offensive line is returning this year — from Alex Bongers at center to the likes of Connor Berry, Cole Greco and Mike Bertoia, who fit in wherever they’re needed — as is Stutzman, the team’s leading rusher from 2019.
And even with a substantial gap between games, the O-line — and Stutzman along with it — is eager to pick up where it left off as fall camp gets underway.
“The intention is to build exponentially on that,” Bongers said Thursday, the first day of fall camp. “We were a pretty young group going into 2019. We definitely had our ups and downs that year as a group. I thought we finished really strong, as you kind of said, and we only want to go up from there.”
“We know that’s going to be the group that sets the tone,” head coach Matt Janus added. “I mean we’re talking — the talent we have — we’re talking about, we have to rotate guys. … It’s going to be a really great thing to have.”
But the confidence that the group possesses now took time to cultivate, particularly with its youth, as Bongers mentioned.
Of the Eagles’ upperclassmen offensive linemen in 2019, juniors Alex Richardson and Jesse Orak were the only ones to earn multiple starts. Bongers and Berry, who were sophomores, started in nine games. Bertoia, then a freshman, also had nine starts, while classmate Greco played in nine games with four starts.
“We were just trying to like, I don’t want to say survive games, but we were just trying to grow and just trying to make our way the best we could through each game,” said Bongers, who earned All-WIAC honorable mention in 2019.
But the group meshed as it gained experience throughout the season, for which Janus gave credit to offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn, and that trend continued over what has been a nearly two-year offseason. In addition to building chemistry, Bongers said improvements on hip placement, blitz recognition and simply finishing plays have helped the line take a different mindset into this fall.
“We want to dominate games this year,” Bongers said. “This year is about us going out there and us being the group that is winning the line of scrimmage every game. We expect that out of ourselves, and we go in knowing that we’re going to be able to do that.
“Obviously, physically we’ve all gotten stronger, bigger, older — there’s that, too, don’t get me wrong — but I think the mentality is the biggest thing.”
Ben Hildebrand, who played in two games as a sophomore, figures to get time at guard this year alongside Bongers, Berry, Bertoia and Greco, while Noah Coleman, who didn’t play as a freshman, has been taking reps at left tackle.
The prospect of running behind largely the same line again excites Stutzman, who rushed for 655 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019 on his way to an All-WIAC second-team selection.
“As a running back, it’s the easiest thing,” Stutzman said. “You get these guys who do all the work, and you just find out where to go. Especially with my size, being a little back, it’s just find a little crease and go with it.”
While Stutzman is quick to pass along the credit, Bongers said the 5-foot-5 running back deserves his fair share.
“First off, the man can squirt through any hole you make for him. It’s fantastic,” Bongers said. “... With the pass game, he’ll pick up anything. We leak something through, he’s got you. He’s just an awesome running back to have.”
Janus said he also expects Brad Tobin to get carries, and he likes what he’s seen from Brant Bohman and Ben Michalowski out of the backfield.
The stability and talent UW-L has in its rushing attack, then, should help the team not only as it gets back on the field after losing a season to COVID-19, but also as it settles on a starting quarterback — Keyser Helterbrand, Cade Garcia and Onalaska High School graduate Austin Larson are names to watch — while adjusting to an RPO-based scheme under new offensive coordinator Michael McGuire.
“For us to have that kind of system with what we feel like we have up front and with our running back, it’s going to be huge,” Janus said. “What it’s going to allow us to do is open up things on the outside, get the ball in some of our playmakers’ hands, like Jake Simuncak, Cam Sorenson.”
While more than three weeks remain before the Eagles open the season at NAIA Dakota State (S.D.) on Sept. 4, Bongers has no doubt the offensive line will be up to the task.
“We expect to be playing at a high level immediately,” he said.
