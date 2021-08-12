UW-La Crosse football: Confident offensive line ready to pave the way for Stutzman, rushing attack

But the confidence that the group possesses now took time to cultivate, particularly with its youth, as Bongers mentioned.

Of the Eagles’ upperclassmen offensive linemen in 2019, juniors Alex Richardson and Jesse Orak were the only ones to earn multiple starts. Bongers and Berry, who were sophomores, started in nine games. Bertoia, then a freshman, also had nine starts, while classmate Greco played in nine games with four starts.

“We were just trying to like, I don’t want to say survive games, but we were just trying to grow and just trying to make our way the best we could through each game,” said Bongers, who earned All-WIAC honorable mention in 2019.

But the group meshed as it gained experience throughout the season, for which Janus gave credit to offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn, and that trend continued over what has been a nearly two-year offseason. In addition to building chemistry, Bongers said improvements on hip placement, blitz recognition and simply finishing plays have helped the line take a different mindset into this fall.

“We want to dominate games this year,” Bongers said. “This year is about us going out there and us being the group that is winning the line of scrimmage every game. We expect that out of ourselves, and we go in knowing that we’re going to be able to do that.