UW-La Crosse football: DC Matt Janus named interim head coach

Janus believes his time with the program, including that spent on the recruiting trail, should help with both of those processes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m familiar with our players. Our players know me; I think they trust me,” Janus said.

“I know how the recruiting process goes. I know the type of students we’re looking for. I know the type of athlete we’re looking for. I think just being here … has been huge.”

Janus said he was surprised when he learned that Schmidt was leaving and has spoken with him since his departure.

“It was really hard for him,” Janus said. “This is a place, obviously, that he loves. It was his dream job, and as everybody knows, sometimes that dream changes. Sometimes there’s a new opportunity that presents itself.”

As the school conducts its coaching search, Janus said he expects to throw his hat in the ring, though he is focused on the present.

“I’m just taking this a day at a time,” he said. “This has kind of been new news right now. Just kind of going through that, focusing on today and then what the next challenge is going to bring.