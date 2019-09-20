After forcing 11 turnovers that have helped produce two overtime victories, the UW-La Crosse football team’s defense’s confidence is understandably at an all-time high.
And the players are having a ball with the success.
“It’s so much fun,” defensive back Joey Roth said after the Eagles beat Illinois Wesleyan 33-27 in double overtime on Saturday. “I have never had so much fun playing football in my life. The energy that everyone brings and just knowing that every other guy is going to do their job. That makes you so much more confident in your own job.”
The defense produced a highlight-filled Saturday, as it picked off Wesleyan six times and capped it off with a Rusty Murphy 86-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second overtime. That play went viral, as Murphy’s game-winner was shown on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
But the 16th-ranked Eagles (2-0) are in for a much stiffer test this week when they travel to play Dickinson State (1-1) at noon on Saturday. The Blue Hawks began the year ranked in the top 10 in the NAIA, but enter the game No. 16 in the latest polls after suffering a 23-21 season opening to Rocky Mountain College. But being in the NAIA, the Blue Hawks are allowed to offer scholarship money.
“Dickinson State is the best team we have played by far,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “I think they are much better than Illinois Wesleyan, and I think they are a really good team. They are fast, they are explosive. We have our hands full. We will see if we can answer the bell one more time.”
The Blue Hawks feature plenty of beef up front on the offensive line. The starting five average height and weight is near 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. And they like to use all of it, as they feature extra offensive linemen and two tight end sets frequently to help create room for their running back Amad Andrews, who acts like a bowling ball at 5-foot-9 and 205 pounds. Andrews ran for 17 touchdowns last season and picked up 63 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in last year’s win over the Eagles.
Their quarterback is no slouch, either. Hayden Gibson is a three-year starter and set the single-season school record for passing yards (3,003), touchdown passes (28), and completions (224).
“They are huge up front,” Schmidt said. “They have got four running backs they can use, a quarterback that is a big, physical guy that can throw over that huge O-line they have. They are able to run guys in and out. We are able to run guys out on the defensive side, but they are able to match that. They really negate a lot of our strengths as a team. Our offense has got to find a way to stay on the field.
“... They really came in here and whipped us last year. We know what kind of team we are getting. We know they are good. That’s why we scheduled it.”
Offensively, after averaging less than 300 yards of total offense their first two games, the Eagles are still looking to get on track. One can feel they are close, but drops and missed reads have plagued them.
“Our execution is there in practice,” senior receiver Dominic Labellarte. “We just have to go out and do it. I mean we have too many weapons not to be able to.”
Sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski has passed for 414 yards and three touchdowns with a 39-percent completion percentage. But he played well in the fourth quarter against Wesleyan, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives when the Eagles needed them most.
“Once we get the offense going, we are dangerous, this team is dangerous,” West Salem High School graduate Zach Pierce said. “When they are clicking, they are one of the best offenses in all of Division III.”
