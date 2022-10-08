UW-La Crosse football: Defense steps up with four picks in win over UW-Stout

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Four second-half interceptions, including one by sophomore defensive back Aaron Schmitz returned for a 95-yard touchdown, by the ninth-ranked UW-La Crosse football team led it to a dominant 42-21 road win over UW-Stout on Saturday.

The Eagles (4-1 overall, 1-1 in conference) picked up their first WIAC victory of the season, earning praise from coach Matt Janus for bouncing back from a difficult loss to UW-Whitewater last week.

“You come off such an emotional game and we didn’t come out on the winning end of it,” Janus said. “We did a great job, our coaches and players, having to fight through some of those feelings and adversity to get back. We were able to handle this week and the performance we put on the field showed that.”

The two-quarterback system continued to pay dividends for UW-L. Senior Cade Garcia threw for three touchdowns while sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand broke off two long touchdown runs to lead the team with 182 rushing yards.

Garcia found senior wide receiver Mathijs Enters for a 16-yard touchdown pass on UW-L's first possession. In the second quarter, the Eagles extended their lead to 14-0 on Garcia's 10-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Max Stubbendick.

The first of Helterbrand’s two long touchdown runs came after the Blue Devils (3-2, 1-1) got on the board with a 12-yard touchdown catch by Bradley Sarauer. Helterbrand faked a handoff then carried it nearly untouched 68 yards for the score.

Another UW-Stout touchdown and later interception by Carson Strong appeared to have UW-L on the ropes heading to halftime, but a 28-yard field goal attempt was blocked by the Eagles to keep the score 21-14 at the break.

On the opening drive of the second half, Helterbrand found daylight again in the Blue Devils secondary and outran defenders for a 74-yard touchdown run.

With a three-score lead, the Eagles defense started to put the game away by making life difficult for quarterback Sean Borgerding.

Senior defensive back Cade Osborn was the first to record an interception of Borgerding, but the Eagles ensuing possession ended on a turnover on downs. On the next drive, Borgerding was hit as he threw the ball by junior defensive lineman Jack Anderson and the ball was intercepted by senior defensive end Josh Dorschner.

Senior wide receiver Cam Sorensen found the end zone for the first time this season on a 14-yard pass from Garcia to make the score 35-14 after three quarters.

Schmitz’s interception return touchdown opened the fourth quarter scoring for the Eagles. UW-Stout managed to score its first points of the half on a two-yard touchdown pass to Levy Hamer. The All-WIAC combination of Hamer and Arthur Cox combined for 13 receptions and 181 yards.

The Eagles ran plenty of clock on their next drive but failed to score. They got the ball back for good after an interception by AJ Spychala.

UW-L heads back on the road for an 11:30 a.m. kickoff next Saturday against UW-Eau Claire at Carson Park.