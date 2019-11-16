STEVENS POINT — On a day when their lethal passing offense was bogged down, the UW-La Crosse football team turned to it’s defense and running back Joey Stutzman to get past UW-Stevens Point 34-17 in the season finale on Saturday afternoon at Goerke Park.
The Pointers (3-7, 2-5) did a good job of slowing down quarterback Evan Lewandowski, who after a week that saw him break the record for most passing touchdowns in a season (27) was just 17 of 32 for 160 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, receiver Cole Spieker was held to 86 yards on 11 catches.
But thankfully, they had Stutzman.
You have free articles remaining.
The 5-foot-5 sophomore ran for a career-high 165 yards on 22 carries and two touchdowns. As a team the Eagles ran for a season-high 212 yards on 30 carries.
Defensively, the Eagles (7-3, 5-2) forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles). Defensive back Noah Schober had a pick-6 when he returned a Matt Urmanski pass 27-yards to the house to make it 14-7 in the second quarter.
Defensive lineman Josh Dorschner intercepted a screen pass and returned it to the UWSP one that set up a field goal that made it 27-17. Two drives later, Dorschner sealed it when he recovered a fumble on his own strip sack. Stutzman punched it in from nine yards out to make it 34-17 midway through the fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.