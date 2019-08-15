Cool air and fog was replaced on Veterans Memorial Field with UW-La Crosse football players Thursday morning as the Eagles began their training camp.
The season ahead promises a new look for the program, whose coaching changes and the timing of those changes have put head coach Mike Schmidt into the offensive coordinator role. Schmidt said Thursday morning that because of the new role, this was the most uncomfortable he’d been entering a season.
But what’s comforting to him is the experience and depth that UW-L’s defense has coming back. Seven starters return from last season, including five of the front seven. That backbone gives the Eagles — who are receiving votes in the preseason d3football.com poll and were picked to finish second in the WIAC — a solid foundation to lean on as the offense finds footing.
“We’re really confident in the guys we have on offense,” said senior defensive lineman Zack Zillmer. “Certainly offense takes a little bit longer to get going than defense on any team. But with coach Schmidt at the helm, and all the guys we’ve got on there, a lot of special guys on that side of the ball, we feel really confident that if we do our job (on defense) they’re going to hold up their end of the bargain.”
UW-L’s front seven was a driving force in the team’s 7-3 finish last season that included a 5-2 mark in conference play, good for second place. The Eagles tallied 36 sacks, the most since Schmidt took over in 2016, and tied for the fourth-most in NCAA Division III of teams that didn’t make the playoffs.
Zillmer, a Black River Falls High School graduate, had five of those sacks, while fellow senior defense end Ryan Flathers had nine. Add to that defensive linemen Anthony Schumann (three), Josiah Goerlitz (2½), Josh Dorschner (two), and linebackers Rusty Murphy (two) and Joey Bolda (two), the Eagles should have a formidable pass rush.
“I think the biggest part is that we’re really veteran on the defensive side, which is clearly going to be the strength of what we’re going to do.” Schmidt said. “We have a lot of depth. They’ll be able to kind of roll in as we need. Not one position on the defense has to have one guy play every play. That’s the biggest advantage to me.”
Depth on defense will be critical in holding up through a full season, especially in WIAC play where the physicality, size and strength of players ratchets up. UW-L’s defense was able to keep it in games last season even when the offense struggled, but being on the field for long stretches without the ability to rotate as frequently led to big plays for opponents.
Training camp will be a proving ground for the offense, which also returns seven starters, including all three starting wide receivers. Schmidt — who assumed the offensive coordinator role after Caledonia High School graduate Isaac Fruechte left the program to be an assistant coach at Northern Iowa — said he’s excited by the weapons the offense has and what he and the coaching staff can put together for them.
“I think that’s what we do around here, is we just say, ‘This is what we’ve got, so let’s have fun with it,’” he said. “That’s kind of a unique thing, looking at it and saying, ‘We don’t have to run a conventional offense because I’m not a conventional coach.’”
Cole Spieker, who led the conference with 10 touchdown receptions last year, knows there will be some bumps in training camp as the offense adjusts, but is confident the results will come.
“It’s exciting to build chemistry, learn all the new stuff, and then put it together, put the pieces together and work together on it,” Spieker said. “That’s what this is going to be about, putting it all together.”
Coming off back-to-back winning seasons — the first time UW-L had achieved that since 2006-07 — expectations are high for the Eagles, inside and outside of the program.
Zillmer said the focus of his summer training was to be prepared for potential postseason run.
“Our goal as a team is to play a lot more than 10 games this year,” he said. “So I think my focus was to put my body in position where 10 games is going to feel like five, and 15 games will maybe feel like 10.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.