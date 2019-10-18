It was the Sunday after Oktoberfest, and Zachary Zillmer thought he was experiencing what many people after Oktoberfest experience: A stomach ache.
But nothing changed the next day for the UW-La Crosse senior defensive end. He practiced through it on Monday, but when he woke up for morning lifts on that Tuesday, he struggled to walk due to the pain.
Zillmer, a Black River Falls graduate, had previously suffered knee injuries and had felt pain before, but this pain was not like the others.
“It felt like it was starting to take over my whole body,” he said. “Like it was spreading.”
That’s when Zillmer made the decision to check himself into urgent care and figure out what was exactly going on. It potentially saved his season and maybe his life.
After tests, it became clear that Zillmer needed to get his appendix taken out, because it was about to burst.
“They came in and they’re like you have to get your appendix out like right now,” said Zillmer, whose Eagles (3-2, 1-1) play at UW-River Falls (1-4, 0-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday. “I was like, ‘Wow, this is not what I wanted to hear.’”
“... I had a little stomach ache Sunday night, and I just thought originally, ‘OK it was Oktoberfest, probably had too much fun’ Thankfully, it didn’t rupture anything.”
Surgery was a success, but that wasn’t the toughest part for Zillmer. The fact that he had to miss games was.
He then had to watch from the sidelines as UW-Platteville scored 31 unanswered to defeat the Eagles 38-20 in the WIAC opener. When UW-L looked to bounce back against UW-Stout the next week, Zillmer thought he was going to be healthy enough to go — but he was not cleared in time for the game.
“I’d say the toughest moment was just being on the sidelines,” Zillmer said. “Not being able to play, especially the way that game went. I mean I know everyone on the team wasn’t expecting it to go that way. It was tough. It was a lot of humble pie as Coach (Mike) Schmidt said for everybody on the team.”
Zillmer thought he would play in last week’s game against Stout, but that didn’t happen, either. He will play against the Falcons after his teammates started turining the ship around with a win over the Blue Devils.
He will bring back the production (14 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks) and leadership he provides as an All-WIAC second-team performer, too.
“That’s always one of those things that everyone always fears, right?” coach Mike Schmidt said. “Like you don’t know when it’s ever going to happen. … But you know him and Peter (Kissling) are the heart and soul of our defense, so getting a guy back like that is huge. I think emotionally, more so.”
The Eagles welcome back Zillmer, but will be down another key defender for at least a few weeks.
Cornerback Joey Roth will be out for an extended period of time because of a low- and high-ankle sprain and bone bruise. Roth was injured in the Thursday practice before the Platteville game and they originally feared he broke his left leg, but x-rays came back negative. The goal, Roth said, is to return for the Oshkosh game on Oct. 26.
His replacement, Nathan Clark, was originally ejected for targeting at the end of the second quarter against Stout. The officials overturned the call at halftime, so he could finish the game where he recorded a two tackles and two pass breakups. The NCAA rules committee confirmed Monday it was not targeting which means he will not have to miss this weekend’s game, which is big for the UW-L secondary against a River Falls team that is averaging over 271 yards through the air.
“He did a great job,” Schmidt said of Clark. “He’s done that his whole career when we’ve asked him to step in, (and) he’s really stepped up and done a great job. Last year we lose Colton Nieman before the Stevens Point game. He stepped in and started and played a good game. That’s just the type of guy and player he is.”
River Falls quarterback Ben Beckman can sling it, averaging 246 passing yards per contest, but has thrown interceptions in three of the five games this season including four against Stevens Point two weeks ago.
“We are definitely excited about this matchup,” Zillmer said. “We’re a team that wants to generate turnovers. We’ve had games where had done it and games we haven’t. I think it’s a good time for us to see if our mentality is set on getting those turnovers. They will give us a lot of opportunities. I just think it’s another great opportunity for us to go out there and and come out of the gates hot and then finish it because I know our guys were not happy about letting up some at the end of Stout.
“That will be another good test for us to see. Can we play four complete quarters?”
