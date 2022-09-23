UW-La Crosse football: Eagles' bye week has 'been about us' with WIAC play looming

After three weeks preparing for nonconference opponents, a bye week allows the UW-La Crosse football team to turn the focus back to the squad the Eagles care most about.

Themselves, of course.

Tenth-ranked UW-L (3-0) gets a weekend off after traveling to Detroit and knocking off Division II Wayne State 28-21 last Saturday, allowing players to fine-tune skills and address issues from the start of the season.

“It’s been about us,” coach Matt Janus said. “It’s working and continuing to develop our team from top to bottom. It’s been a lot of individual technique and fundamentals with group stuff. We haven’t really installed much, we’ve been focused on improving our scheme, what we haven’t done well in the nonconference season and continuing to work on what we have done well.”

One issue Janus is addressing is decision-making when plays breakdown. Senior quarterback Cade Garcia threw an interception in the end zone on the Eagles' opening drive against Wayne State, while the team went its third straight game without a first quarter point.

“We’ve done some scrambling stuff because we felt on both sides of the ball we were a little lacking in the scramble drills in our decisions,” Janus said. “We were moving the ball in that first quarter, and we just have to make better decisions in the end zone. We haven’t emphasized the slow start; our quarterback is just trying to do too much.”

Janus said coaches are doing some work this week to prepare for their WIAC opener on Oct. 1 against No. 4 UW-Whitewater, but it’s all about getting better on the players’ side of things.

“We’re still focused on us,” Janus said. “We have an extra week. They have an extra week. It’s not much of an advantage to anybody. We’re just focusing on ourselves and not getting too far ahead.”

Breakouts and standouts

On paper, there are several standout players from UW-L’s first three games.

Junior wide receiver Jack Studer has nearly matched his touchdown total from last season — five — in just three games. Studer’s seven receptions for a team-high 130 receiving yards include four touchdowns. The wideout believes his early numbers are a product of both work and circumstance.

“I think a lot of it is right place at the right time, but this summer I put a lot of work into my speed, which I think has been a game-changer this year for me,” Studer said.

Another statistical outlier is sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand, who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown against Wayne State. It was the first 100-yard rushing performance by a UW-L quarterback since Oct. 23, 2010, by Mike Butterfield.

Junior cornerback Charlie Kramer accounts for two of the Eagles three forced turnovers with a pair of interceptions. Injuries since arriving at UW-L had limited him to three games over the 2019 and 2021 seasons, but he’s gotten comfortable quickly in the defensive back rotation.

“I’ve been playing corner since I arrived here,” Kramer said. “I’d just been dealing with some injuries, so this camp was just working back to that. We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen and seniors who know the scheme in and out. It’s been a lot of trusting that and our techniques leading us to success.”

Janus himself has a few picks for outstanding all-around performances. Sophomore wide receiver Tyler Stubbendick not only has two touchdown catches but an average punt return of 14.5 yards and two tackles on kickoff.

“It’s not just offense, he’s playing his butt off on special teams, too,” Janus said. “He had a huge touchdown at Dubuque, a huge catch this weekend and made some plays on kickoff. Stubbendick is definitely one of them.”

Sophomore linebacker Adam Quam earned WIAC Special Teams Player of the Week with his two blocked field goals against Wayne State. Quam also had five tackles filling in for sophomore linebacker Riley Christensen, who himself has ten tackles and 2½ tackles for loss this year.

“Quam steps on the field because of an injury and blocks two kicks for us, he’s been great,” Janus said. “Christensen is playing really, really well. I think there’s a whole mix on both sides of the ball with a lot of different guys. There’s a lot of participation.”

UW-L returns to Roger Harring Stadium on Oct. 1 for its conference opener against UW-Whitewater.