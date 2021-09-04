UW-La Crosse football: Eagles dominate Dakota State in season opener

MADISON, S.D. — Junior running back Joey Stutzman worked in tandem with the offensive line to churn out yards on the ground. Senior quarterback Jakob Parks was crisp in his debut, while junior backup Cade Garcia made the most of his chances. And the defense was stout while forcing a turnover.
The UW-La Crosse football team did a little bit of everything right in Saturday's season opener, and that led to a 42-21 nonconference victory over Dakota State (S.D.).
It was the program's first game in 658 days after the 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the first win for head coach Matt Janus.
Stutzman, who rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the final game of the 2019 season, picked up where he left off by totaling 117 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Parks, a graduate transfer from Division I South Dakota who joined the team three weeks ago but still earned the starting job, was 18-of-28 passing for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Those two helped the Eagles grab an early lead.
Stutzman ripped off 18 yards on UW-L's first play from scrimmage and moved the offense into Dakota State territory two plays later with a 7-yard gain.
The drive was in danger of stalling, but Stutzman picked up 3 yards on a fourth-and-2 before Parks completed passes to junior Cam Sorenson and senior Jake Simuncak to give the Eagles first-and-goal from the 6.
Parks was then nearly intercepted trying to complete a slant to Sorenson, but UW-L came back with the same play on second down and the two connected for a touchdown that put their team in front 7-0 with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.
Sorenson finished with five catches for 34 yards and three touchdowns, while Simuncak had 10 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown.
A pair of penalties halted the Eagles' momentum on their next drive — including one that negated a 65-yard screen play to Stutzman — but they were in sync on their first possession of the second quarter.
Stutzman started the drive with runs of 10 and 6 yards, and two completions by Parks pushed UW-L into the red zone. Three plays later, Stutzman scored on a nice 10-yard run, in which he ran off the right tackle, bounced outside and then made a defender miss with a cut back inside before plunging into the end zone to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the second quarter.
The defense, meanwhile, made sure that advantage held and gave the ball back to the offense.
Trojans quarterback Zach Brooks, who was playing in place of an injured Josh Giles, was frequently under pressure, and UW-L's front seven did well to contain running back Jack Anderson.
The Eagles did allow some big plays, but they surrendered only a total of 110 yards in the first half and senior linebacker Rusty Murphy had an interception late in the half that led to a Garcia touchdown pass on his second series at quarterback.
Garcia completed five of his seven passes for 47 yards and two touchdowns against one interception over five series — three of which came in the second half — and his 30-yard TD pass to Simuncak gave UW-L a 21-0 lead at the break.
The Eagles built on that lead on the first possession of the third quarter, again with a balanced drive.
Stutzman had carries of 5, 9 and 6 yards, while Parks completed passes to Simuncak and sophomore Jack Studer before he connected with Sorenson on a slant that mirrored their first-quarter TD to put UW-L up 28-0 with 11:49 left in the third quarter.
Dakota State answered with an 83-yard TD pass from Brooks to Cole Siegfried, who made a one-handed catch before taking it about 60 yards to the end zone, to trim the Eagles' lead to 28-7 with 10:34 left in the third.
Despite that long touchdown, plays of 37 and 24 yards in the first half and an 80-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, UW-L held the Trojans to 311 total yards. There are things for the defense to clean up going forward, though, as two penalties called back two turnovers.
The offense responded to Dakota State's third-quarter touchdown with a score two possessions later to ensure the Trojans didn't gain any momentum.
The Eagles needed only six plays to go 56 yards, and a play-action pass from Parks to Simuncak set up yet another slant to Sorenson. That 6-yard touchdown pushed UW-L's lead to 35-7 with 3:06 left in the third quarter.