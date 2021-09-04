UW-La Crosse football: Eagles dominate Dakota State in season opener

Parks was then nearly intercepted trying to complete a slant to Sorenson, but UW-L came back with the same play on second down and the two connected for a touchdown that put their team in front 7-0 with 7 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter.

Sorenson finished with five catches for 34 yards and three touchdowns, while Simuncak had 10 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown.

A pair of penalties halted the Eagles' momentum on their next drive — including one that negated a 65-yard screen play to Stutzman — but they were in sync on their first possession of the second quarter.

Stutzman started the drive with runs of 10 and 6 yards, and two completions by Parks pushed UW-L into the red zone. Three plays later, Stutzman scored on a nice 10-yard run, in which he ran off the right tackle, bounced outside and then made a defender miss with a cut back inside before plunging into the end zone to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with 8:12 left in the second quarter.

The defense, meanwhile, made sure that advantage held and gave the ball back to the offense.

Trojans quarterback Zach Brooks, who was playing in place of an injured Josh Giles, was frequently under pressure, and UW-L's front seven did well to contain running back Jack Anderson.