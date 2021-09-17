UW-La Crosse football: Eagles eager for challenge in Division II Grand Valley State

“But you know what? We think we are, too.”

These two programs have met once before — in 1978 in an NAIA playoff game, which the Lakers won 24-14. And UW-L has played two other Division II schools over the past 10 years — Northern Michigan in 2012 and Missouri S&T in 2013, to both of which the Eagles lost.

But scheduling tough nonconference games is important to UW-L, particularly as a method to prepare for WIAC play. Janus said associate head coach Mike Anderson originally noticed Grand Valley State had an opening that aligned with the Eagles this season, and junior running back Joey Stutzman believes the matchup will be useful to gauge where the team is at going into next week’s bye.

“This could be one of the best teams we play all year, especially being a DII school,” Stutzman said. “Us getting this competition this early before (conference games) is just such a great opportunity for us.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lakers have played only one game this season but were impressive in their 34-14 win over then-No. 19 Colorado State-Pueblo last week.

Sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson completed 13 of his 25 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding 86 yards and a score on the ground to lead the offense.