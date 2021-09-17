UW-La Crosse football: Eagles eager for challenge in Division II Grand Valley State

During his time at Division I South Dakota, Jakob Parks had the opportunity to take in games that were held on big stages — such as when the Coyotes played Oklahoma in Norman or Kansas State in Manhattan.
So the UW-La Crosse transfer quarterback has some perspective that he will share with his teammates before the Eagles play in a venue that holds nearly three times as many fans as were at last Saturday’s home opener at Roger Harring Stadium.
Parks didn’t want to divulge the entirety of his message ahead of time, but he said the gist of it is fairly straightforward.
“It’s football at the end of the day. There’s nothing too big besides the stands,” Parks said after Thursday’s practice. “Four thousand, 12,000, 80,000. You’re on the field, it’s football.”
This week’s game is significant for the team, nonetheless.
On Saturday, UW-L will play at Division II Grand Valley State (Mich.), which is ranked 10th in DII by the AFCA and has won four DII national titles in the program’s 50-year history. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
“We’re just excited because we know we’re going to have tremendous competition on Saturday, and that’s been the really big part,” said Eagles head coach Matt Janus, whose team is 2-0 and ranked 24th by d3football.com after beating Dubuque (Iowa) 38-7 last week. “... We’re going to play in a really, really hostile environment against a really, really good team that’s really fast, that’s really big, that’s really strong.
“But you know what? We think we are, too.”
These two programs have met once before — in 1978 in an NAIA playoff game, which the Lakers won 24-14. And UW-L has played two other Division II schools over the past 10 years — Northern Michigan in 2012 and Missouri S&T in 2013, to both of which the Eagles lost.
But scheduling tough nonconference games is important to UW-L, particularly as a method to prepare for WIAC play. Janus said associate head coach Mike Anderson originally noticed Grand Valley State had an opening that aligned with the Eagles this season, and junior running back Joey Stutzman believes the matchup will be useful to gauge where the team is at going into next week’s bye.
“This could be one of the best teams we play all year, especially being a DII school,” Stutzman said. “Us getting this competition this early before (conference games) is just such a great opportunity for us.”
The Lakers have played only one game this season but were impressive in their 34-14 win over then-No. 19 Colorado State-Pueblo last week.
Sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson completed 13 of his 25 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns while adding 86 yards and a score on the ground to lead the offense.
“It’s the third week, you guys are going to keep hearing me say the same thing, but he’s really, really elusive,” Janus said. “He is. He’s really good with his legs. They do a great job in terms of different formations, getting in and out of different formations, a ton of different motions that our guys have to be really, really good at — especially on our back end.”
Grand Valley State was also solid defensively and on special teams; the Lakers held the ThunderWolves to 162 total yards of offense, while senior Juwan Johnson, who had a touchdown catch, also returned a punt for a touchdown.
“On the defensive side of the ball, they’ve got a Mike linebacker (sophomore Abe Swanson) that plays really, really physical, really, really fast from sideline to sideline,” Janus said. “There’s some really good defensive backs on top of it, and then we know on the outside we’re going to see a lot of one-high (safety) looks as we go.”
UW-L has had a strong start to its season, too.
The Eagles are averaging 416 yards per game and have shown balance on the ground and through the air. Parks followed up a three-touchdown performance in Week 1 by completing 15 of his 22 passes for 236 yards and three scores last Saturday — with most of those throws going to senior Jake Simuncak and junior Cam Sorenson — while Stutzman has rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in both of UW-L’s wins.
Both Parks and Stutzman praised the offensive line, while Janus said the group will be vital on Saturday.
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles are allowing 253.5 yards per game, and they have shut down the run (36.5 yards per game). Sophomore outside linebacker Ryan Daines leads the team in tackles (15, including nine for loss), while senior linebacker Rusty Murphy, senior linebacker AJ Spychala and senior defensive back Max Brower all have one interception.
With all of that in mind, UW-L is eager for the challenge that Grand Valley State presents.
“I think it’s good for us, and it’s good for DIII football,” Brower said. “On a big stage like this, to be able to represent DIII football, this university, this conference and play a team that’s really good, I think it will be good for us.”
“I’m really looking forward to it. I think everyone else is, too,” Stutzman added. “And I think we have a really good attitude for it. Like, what do we got to lose? … It’s football at the end of the day.”
