UW-La Crosse football: Eagles earn at-large playoff bid

The UW-La Crosse football team will play postseason football this season, learning Sunday they earned an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.

Their first-round matchup? A road game against 14th-ranked Wartburg (10-0) from the American Rivers Conference at noon Saturday at Walston-Hoover Stadium in Waverly, Iowa.

The ninth-ranked Eagles (9-1, 6-1) have met the Knights once, winning a 1993 playoff matchup.

UWL will enter the playoffs off a 31-10 win against UW-Platteville Saturday that clinched them a share of their 34th conference championship.

UW-Whitewater received the automatic playoff bid by virtue of their win versus UWL on Oct. 1. After the loss, the Eagles won-out in six conference games. Their playoff resume also includes a road victory over Wayne State of Division II.

The NCAA playoff berth is the 13th in the program’s history and second-straight under head coach Matt Janus.

The Eagles defeated Albion (Mich.) 58-23 in the first round last season before losing to eventual finalist North Central (Ill.).

The Eagles are searching for their first championship in 30 years, having defeated Washington & Jefferson 16-12 for the title in 1992.

This year’s title game is scheduled for Dec. 16 at Navy Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.