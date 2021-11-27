UW-La Crosse football: Eagles fall to top-ranked North Central in second round of playoffs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Ryan Daines shot off the right side of the offensive line untouched and delivered a play the UW-La Crosse football team desperately needed, sacking North Central (Ill.) quarterback Luke Lehnen for a loss of 10 yards.

The Eagles had whittled a 20-point deficit to seven, and the Westby High School graduate's sack kept the momentum in their favor as they pushed the Cardinals back to midfield with a third-and-19 looming in the middle of the fourth quarter.

But it was hard for UW-L to consistently keep North Central's offense — one of the best in the country — in check during Saturday's NCAA Division III second-round playoff game.

The Cardinals picked up 25 yards on the ensuing play via a screen to running back Ethan Greenfield, which set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Terrence Hill three plays later.

That proved to be the final blow in Saturday's heavyweight battle, the 11th-ranked Eagles falling to top-ranked North Central 34-20 to end their season.

"That's a really good football team we played," said UW-L head coach Matt Janus, whose team finished the season with a 9-3 record. "A couple plays here and there make that game a little bit different."

The Cardinals (11-0) — the defending national champions who entered the game with the nation's best offense in terms of scoring and second best in terms of yards per game — piled up 484 yards of offense, 291 of which came on the ground.

Meanwhile, UW-L managed just 47 rushing yards and needed 20 carries to do so. Junior running back Joey Stutzman finished with 14 carries for 33 yards, a season low.

The Eagles did move the ball well through the air — with transfer quarterback Jakob Parks completing 19 of his 38 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, though most of that came after they trailed 20-0.

UW-L drove into North Central territory on its first three possessions but came up empty on each.

The first ended with a punt, the second ended with Stutzman getting stopped behind the line of scrimmage on fourth-and-1, and the third ended with a Parks interception in the end zone on a pass thrown behind senior wide receiver Jake Simuncak.

The Cardinals took advantage with touchdowns on each of their first three possessions — a 7-yard run by Greenfield, a 58-yard run by Hill and a 15-yard pass by Lehnen — to go up 20-0 with 10 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

"Defensively, we just couldn't get them into, like, second-and-7. They just kind of kept falling forward all the time," Janus said. "They were catching our movement a little bit up front, so they'd get themselves into second-and-4, second-and-3. And then it's just kind of a tough life to live in."

After Parks' interception, though, the Eagles' defense got a stop, and the quarterback responded by leading a scoring drive.

He completed passes to Stutzman, Simuncak, junior Jack Studer and senior Matthijs Enters before a defensive pass interference moved UW-L to the North Central 17-yard line.

Parks then found Enters over the middle of the field for a touchdown, which trimmed the Eagles' deficit to 20-7 with 2:09 left in the second quarter.

That score held until half — thanks to Ryan Gengler blocking a field goal on the final play of the second quarter — and UW-L continued to fight back from the early hole to start the third quarter, though it missed opportunities to get more points on the board.

Parks completed three third-down passes on the first possession of the third quarter and picked up another by using his legs as the Eagles drove into the heart of the Cardinals' territory.

But Simuncak dropped what would have been a touchdown before the drive stalled, and West Salem grad Ryan Beirne connected on a 40-yard field goal to bring UW-L within 20-10 with 6:32 left in the third quarter.

The Eagles got a stop on fourth down on North Central's ensuing possession after the Cardinals dropped a pair of would-be touchdown catches, and Parks completed a 52-yard pass to junior wideout Cam Sorenson to convert a third-and-19.

That took UW-L to the North Central 24, but that drive stalled, too. The Eagles settled for another Beirne field goal to cut their deficit to 20-13 with 1:16 left in the third quarter.

"It's just all those little plays that we just couldn't finish," Janus said. "In the red zone, we get ourselves two field goals and we throw a pick. That's not good enough. We need 14 points and zero picks out of that."

UW-L nearly got another fourth-down stop on the Cardinals' next drive, but Greenfield picked up just enough to move the chains. Lehnen then connected with Andrew Kamienski for 34 yards down the right sideline, which set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Greenfield.

Greenfield finished with 30 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns, while Hill added five carries for 80 yards and two scores.

The Eagles, though, didn't go away.

Parks found Simuncak deep down the middle of the field for a 57-yard gain to start the ensuing possession, and the quarterback connected with Sorenson on fourth-and-goal for a 9-yard touchdown to bring UW-L back within one score at 27-20 with 11:53 to play.

Simuncak had seven catches for 156 yards, while Sorenson had three catches for 67 yards and his touchdown.

"We've called on (Simuncak's) number time and time again all year, and this program has for a really long time," Janus said. "I thought (Parks) being able to extend plays and just kind of having an idea of where his receivers were going to be on the scramble drill, and they just did a good job of being on the same page with each other."

But Greenfield's 25-yard pickup on the screen came on the ensuing drive, and the Eagles had another possession stall in North Central territory to effectively end the game.

Despite the loss, the season was UW-L's most successful since 2006.

"At some point — I don't know, probably in the next couple weeks here — I'll sit down and reflect on what this group has done and how special they were," Janus said. "But I think right now, we're just going to kind of enjoy our last bit of time that have have left together."

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

