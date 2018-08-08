His third season as the coach of the UW-La Crosse football team will present Mike Schmidt a challenge he hasn’t had since he returned to his alma mater.
Schmidt and his staff, who took the program from three consecutive 3-7 seasons to a 5-5 record in 2016 and an 8-2 mark last season, has to deal with the most significant roster turnover UW-L has had in his tenure.
The numbers speak for themselves: UW-L has four returning starters on both offense and defense. The staff is bringing in more than 80 recruits between incoming freshmen and transfers reporting today with the rest of the players. You can count on one hand the number of spots on the field Schmidt has a sure starter to slot in when the Eagles start practice on Friday.
UW-L has 23 days of training camp to find answers to all the question marks before it lines up against Luther (Iowa) for its first game Sept. 1.
“It’s a huge ongoing process. We have almost as many new players that will be here as returners,” Schmidt said. “Last year, it was completely opposite.”
UW-L had avoided being hit hard with turnover the past two seasons, and were lucky to have key players like linebacker Noah Risch, quarterback Tarek Yaeggi, and safety Ryan Weber not only from a talent standpoint, but because they had played so many games.
The Eagles have a few players that fit that bill this season, such as running back Austin Mancosky, linebacker/defensive end Zach Zillmer, and center Oliver Vasanoja. But all three of them are coming off significant injuries, so even with their experience there are questions on how healthy they’ll be from Day 1.
“Even our returners are questions,” Schmidt said last week in his remodeled office. “We just have to figure out how the pieces get into place, which is a really unique and fun challenge for our staff because we haven’t been through that before.”
One thing Schmidt and the Eagles can hang their hats on is they know who their starting quarterback will be — senior Ben Schramski. After starting a game in 2016 as Yaeggi’s backup and playing significant chunks of games late in that season, Schramski missed last season due to an internal illness.
How effectively the former NCAA Division II Concordia-St. Paul signal-caller runs new offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson’s system will be a key factor in how the Eagles fare.
Bengtson’s new offense, which he said during spring practices will have some similarities to what UW-L has had success with the past two years, will be another subplot to watch during training camp. With all the new faces rotating in during practices, players who pick up the scheme the fastest will have the advantage.
A change in the camp schedule can help accelerate that process: The addition of a joint practice at the University of Dubuque. The Aug. 17 practice will be a combination of situational drills and other head-to-head competitions. The two teams will then hold a simulated game scrimmage at Veterans Memorial Field on Wednesday, Aug. 22.
“I’m really pumped about that,” Schmidt said of the joint practice. “It gives us a chance to do the work we need against the team and figure it out in the practice. And then when we go to the scrimmage, it’ll be a full game. It’s going to be like an NFL preseason game.”
An over-arching theme for this season’s Eagles will be how they handle expectations.
Its 8-2 season — which included at win at No. 9 UW-Platteville — raised the bar externally on how close UW-L is to being back to the perennial contender status it once held. This season, with its markedly better nonconference slate and the always-tough WIAC schedule, will test how much further the Eagles have to climb.
“Last year, we knew we had a really good team and a lot of talent. Nobody else did, or expected that. So that was easy,” Schmidt said. “Whereas now, we don’t know the talent level we really have, and I think people expect us to be pretty good. I think people think it’s just a linear progression, and you keep going, but that’s obviously not true.
“We don’t know what we have. But, I say this in recruiting, it’s just about stockpiling talent and then figuring it out. That’s one thing we know — we have a lot of talent. Which one of those guys it’s going to be this year, though, we don’t know.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.