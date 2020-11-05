UW-La Crosse football: Eagles grateful to return to practice

Had this been a normal year, the UW-La Crosse football team would be preparing for its penultimate game of the season — a home contest against UW-River Falls originally scheduled for Saturday.
But that game, like all of the Eagles’ games this season, will not be played after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference decided back in July to cancel the season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And while the team certainly misses being able to strap up on the weekends, UW-L still has something to be grateful for: a return to practice after being off the field since last season ended.
“It’s been awhile, but it’s been good,” said UW-L head coach Matt Janus, whose team began practicing again in early October. “... As much as it is about our team getting better, it’s also great for our guys. These are guys that love football and love their teammates, so it’s great for them to just be out there.”
The Eagles hope to practice as many times as possible until the end of the semester — “Until that field ices over or whatever the case may be,” Janus said — before picking back up in the spring, even though the practices are markedly different at the moment.
Players are divided into pods, often by position and in groups of about 10; the defense practices on Mondays and Wednesdays while the offense hits the weight room, and the units switch on Tuesdays and Thursdays; there are no contact drills to comply with social distancing requirements; and pads have been swapped with masks.
The goal is to gradually integrate pods into larger units, but the switch in structure has led the coaching staff to rethink how it might approach practices — particularly those early in training camp — in a traditional year.
The driving force in that has been the team’s Friday practices, which center around a movement-based workout led by strength and conditioning coach Glenn Wright and place a focus on core strength, speed, agility and plyometrics.
Taking the time for such training early in the season, Janus believes, could reduce soft-tissue injuries. On top of that, it could help refine footwork and technique, which could then free up more time in later practices for X’s and O’s.
“We’re looking at this like, ‘Let’s teach our guys how to move now,’” Janus said. “And if we ever got to pads, then it would feel like, ‘Oh, OK, we did all the movements forever.’ We’ve hammered that home, we’ve gotten their legs underneath them, we’ve taught them how to cut, how to weave in their pedals, all that stuff. And then we can focus on the offense or defense or whatever.
“You try to find the good in everything, and I think that’s been something to think about.”
There have been other positives, too, despite the canceled season. Janus believes the extra practice time will be a boon for current freshmen, while new offensive and defensive coordinators Michael McGuire and Bryan Whitehead have ample time to install their systems.
Janus likes the direction the offense is taking under McGuire, and he’s enjoyed being back on the same staff as Whitehead after the two crossed paths at UW-Platteville.
“That guy coaches with energy, yelling, always jumping up and down and always fired up for practice,” Janus said. “I feel like sometimes he gets done with practice and he’s more tired than the guys.”
Extra practice has also allowed the coaches to deeply evaluate the roster. While some seniors won’t exercise the additional year of eligibility granted because of the lost season — most of them are players who are already in their fifth year — Janus said most of the class should be back next year, which gives the team a pretty clear picture of who will contribute next season.
In McGuire’s offense, Janus expects big things from Cam Sorenson and Jake Simuncak at wide receiver, which he thinks is an all-around talented group. Running back Joey Stutzman should thrive behind a deep offensive line, and Janus likes the team’s options at quarterback.
“I feel like we have some of the best skill position players in the league,” Janus said. “... With Coach McGuire’s system, it’ll be a bit heavy RPO, really efficient, multiple personnel group type of offense.”
Defensively, leading tackler and all-WIAC linebacker Rusty Murphy will be returning, as will defensive backs Max Brower and Max Duchow. The defensive line is still a bit of a question mark, but Janus believes they have the pieces to fill those holes.
“We graduated eight guys in that position group last year, so there’s going to be some new faces,” Janus said.
Of course, none of them will be taking the field for a game until next fall. In the meantime, though, they’re happy to be back at practice.
