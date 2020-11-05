UW-La Crosse football: Eagles grateful to return to practice

Had this been a normal year, the UW-La Crosse football team would be preparing for its penultimate game of the season — a home contest against UW-River Falls originally scheduled for Saturday.

But that game, like all of the Eagles’ games this season, will not be played after the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference decided back in July to cancel the season in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while the team certainly misses being able to strap up on the weekends, UW-L still has something to be grateful for: a return to practice after being off the field since last season ended.

“It’s been awhile, but it’s been good,” said UW-L head coach Matt Janus, whose team began practicing again in early October. “... As much as it is about our team getting better, it’s also great for our guys. These are guys that love football and love their teammates, so it’s great for them to just be out there.”

The Eagles hope to practice as many times as possible until the end of the semester — “Until that field ices over or whatever the case may be,” Janus said — before picking back up in the spring, even though the practices are markedly different at the moment.