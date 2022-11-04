UW-La Crosse football: Eagles hope depth, health and home field help against UW-River Falls

The final two-game stretch of the UW-La Crosse football team’s regular season will be played at home, starting with the 23rd-ranked UW-River Falls Falcons at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (7-1, 4-1) are now on a four-game winning streak after a 38-35 victory over UW-Oshkosh and are tied for the lead in the WIAC with 10th-ranked UW-Whitewater, which holds the tiebreaker.

UW-L head coach Matt Janus said a home-field advantage, depth and comfort in their schemes and experience plays to the Eagles' hands entering the stretch of the season that will decide postseason fate.

“To be able to play the last two at home is huge, especially against two really good opponents,” coach Matt Janus said. “I think there’s a lot that goes into it, including continuing to develop our depth and being more comfortable with our schemes. We’re not at a walkthrough pace or anything like that, we’re moving.”

The Eagles depth is expected to grow as a few players return from injuries. Sophomore safety Jake Schara is practicing with a large cast on his hand after a finger injury forced him to miss nearly a month. The offensive line is back in order after being scrambled a few weeks prior by an injury to senior right guard Cole Greco.

“We’re really healthy,” Janus said. “We’re getting Jake Schara back here. He’s practicing today so we’re going to get him back into the rotation on the back end of things. Our offensive line is really healthy. We’ve kind of had some injuries as the year’s gone on, but we’ve been able to deal with that so credit to our strength program and our training staff.”

While the Eagles beat UW-Oshkosh, they did so after being outscored in the second half 25-10 by the Titans. Janus took responsibility for aggressive play-calling that allowed big plays and credited the UW-Oshkosh offense, but ultimately didn’t show many signs of worry after reviewing the game film.

“It felt like most of the third quarter we couldn’t match up a good offensive series with a defensive series, and against good teams that’s going to happen,” Janus said. “Thankfully, our kids continued to battle and Cade (Osborn) blocked two PATs. Those are huge points at the end of the game. Our offense goes on a drive at the end that got us into field-goal range.”

Senior running back Joey Stutzman was named the WIAC Offensive Player of the Week for his 108 rushing yards and 69-yard touchdown catch against UW-Oshkosh. Senior kicker Ryan Beirne won WIAC Special Teams Player of the Week for hitting the winning 51-yard field goal in the final minute.

Scouting the Falcons

The Falcons (5-3, 3-2) shares a commonality with UW-L after a 30-27 loss to UW-Whitewater on a last second field-goal last week.

UW-River Falls has the most prolific offense in the conference, and it all starts with sophomore quarterback Kaleb Blaha. Among WIAC players, Blaha is behind only Stutzman with 754 rushing yards while having passing stats of 1,697 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

“Their offense centers around Blaha,” Janus said. “I think some quarterbacks want to get to the outside with their speed, but he’s got great vision. When they run some of their power or stretch, he has great cutback vision. The vision he has, he looks like a running back sometimes. He’s got shiftiness, speed and that wiggle.”

Blaha ran the ball 25 times — and was sacked five times — last week against UW-Whitewater, but that’s only half as many times as he used his arm on passes. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Kush had 10 catches for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Another sophomore wide receiver, Mason Van Zeeland, has 29 catches and has seven touchdown catches.

“You can’t just say we’re going to stop the run game,” Janus said. “He’s got the ability to put it on a really good receiving core.”

Blaha excels in an offense under 11-year coach Matt Walker that relies on a fast pace that junior linebacker Ryan Daines said will keep the defense at attention.

“We need to make sure we’re ready to go, getting to the line of scrimmage right away and getting the play call in,” Daines said.

Just as the offense will have the Eagles on their toes, senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters said the scheme of the Falcons' defense can throw off defenses. Enters has his eyes on sophomore cornerback Dylan Brown, who has a team-high six pass breakups this season.

“They’ve run some unconventional coverages and schemes on the defense,” Enters said. “(Brown) is a great player. Big guy, physical and athletic. We’re going to focus on what we can control.”

Another Brown for UW-River Falls, sophomore cornerback Michael Brown, leads the conference in interceptions with seven. Sophomore safety Aaron Borgerding leads the conference in solo tackles with 39.

The Falcons' defense, according to Janus, starts with their defensive line headed by junior defensive tackle Drew Hahn and his 7½ TFLs and four sacks.

“Their defensive line, I think, is still the heartbeat of that defense,” Janus said. “Those guys play extremely hard. They set the tone by getting you off schedule when they get a TFL or a sack and suddenly you’re looking down the barrel of second and 10 or 12 and you have to recover from that.”

Weather also poses to be a factor with rain in the forecast. Kickoff at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.