The UW-La Crosse football team felt that it needed to make a statement Saturday at Eau Claire to give itself the best chance possible at being considered for a NCAA Division III playoff berth.
The Eagles players felt that with the exposure of Saturday’s game being on TV, the right kind of performance against a Blugolds team that had pulled off two big wins in recent weeks might be enough to draw the attention of those on the selection committee that will convene this weekend.
If the 42-0 stomping that La Crosse handed out at Carson Park wasn’t enough, it’s understandable, but it was good enough for the second-place Eagles to finish 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the WIAC, their best finish in arguably the best D-III football conference since 2006.
“Guys just came and made plays,” senior quarterback Ben Schramski said. “We didn’t let the weather affect us, the outside noise, the pressure of possibly making playoffs. Our offensive line played unbelievable all day.”
The Eagles will find out their playoff fate Sunday, but they controlled Saturday’s game through defense and running the ball. UW-L tallied 247 rushing yards, its most of the season, led by senior running back Austin Mancosky. He had 141 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
The ground game slowed down the Eau Claire (4-6, 2-5) pass rush, which had a conference-high 37 sacks entering the game.
“It was so crucial,” Mancosky said of establishing the run game. “To prove to the committee that we’re not one-dimensional … it was huge.”
Schramski had five total touchdowns, including three passing to bring his season total to 23, the second-most in a season in UW-L history behind Craig Kusick’s 25 in 1994.
But the shutout — the Eagles first since 2009 — wasn’t possible without four stops inside the red zone by the UW-L defense.
An Eau Claire drive in the second quarter was nixed when Blugolds’ quarterback Scott Procter fumbled after hitting a pile at the goal line, and La Crosse senior Elijah McGeehan recovered the ball for a touchback. Just before halftime, Eau Claire’s attempt at a screen pass was tipped in the air, and senior AJ Villarreal — who was ejected from last week’s win over River Falls for a targeting penalty — made a diving catch to keep UW-L ahead 28-0 at the break.
In the third quarter, down 35-0, Eau Claire looked to have finally scored when it made a 30-yard field goal, but La Crosse was called for a personal foul on the play, and the Blugolds took points off the board in favor of first-and-goal at the Eagles’ 7. UW-L posted a four-play stand from there and kept the shutout intact.
The final stop came in the final minute, when a run by Eau Claire’s Gerald Childs from the 1 looked destined to find the end zone, but La Crosse defensive tackle Josiah Goerlitz stripped and recovered ball.
“We really wanted to send a message this game. When those guys got down in the red zone, we buckled down and made whatever play needed to be made to keep the ball back,” junior defensive end Zack Zillmer said. Zillmer had five tackles, including 3½ for loss.
La Crosse held Eau Claire to 2 of 17 on third downs.
“I’m really proud of the guys. It’s very emotional, it’s hard not to cry,” said McGeehan, who had a game-high 10 tackles.
UW-L’s offense took control of the game early after the teams traded three-and-outs to start.
Eau Claire punter Brad Goetsch lost control of the ball when he was about to kick it away on Eau Claire’s second possession, but then kicked it after it hit the ground, resulting in an illegal kick penalty and giving the Eagles the ball at the Blugolds’ 19-yard line. UW-L scored five plays later on Schramski’s run from the 4.
Later in the first quarter, UW-L’s line opened a crease and Mancosky busted through it. He found no defender within 10 yards of him en route to a 56-yard score, the longest rushing TD for La Crosse this season.
“Coach (Isaac) Fruechte said, ‘I didn’t know you had that break-away speed,’” Mancosky said. “And I said, ‘You thought that was breakaway speed? I’m glad nobody caught me from behind.’”
Cole Spieker caught his 10th touchdown of the year in the second quarter, this one for 66 yards, after leaping over a defender, catching the ball, breaking said defender’s attempt at a tackle, and then rumbling up the sideline.
Schramski kept the ball on a read option on UW-L’s first drive of the third quarter and ran for a 52-yard score, and hit senior Joshua Rhea with a scoring strike in the fourth quarter, giving Schramski 30 total touchdowns on the season.
“We’re playing as well as anybody, again, right now,” Eagles coach Mike Schmidt said. “I don’t think anybody’s saying, ‘We want to play La Crosse.’ That’s just these guys. They’ll go anywhere and play anybody. Just a great mentality from this team. I love these guys.”
