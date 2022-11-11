UW-La Crosse football: Eagles hope to secure playoff berth against UW-Platteville

As the entrance song for the UW-La Crosse football team tells, there ain’t no rest for the wicked.

Following a pair of one-score wins, the Eagles' regular season finale at 1 p.m. Saturday might send them off to the playoffs and even clinch a conference championship if they can beat UW-Platteville at Roger Harring Stadium.

If UW-Whitewater losses on Saturday to UW-Stevens Point at home, the winner of the game in La Crosse would earn the WIAC title and an automatic NCAA Division III playoff bid. Otherwise, the teams are playing to better their odds at one of five at-large bids.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (8-1, 5-1) are coming off a 24-17 win over UW-River Falls last week, which came down to a late stop by the defense. A week prior, a 51-yard field goal in the final minute helped them defeat UW-Oshkosh.

UW-L head coach Matt Janus said his team is learning just how to win in games that count most, and that lesson couldn’t be timed any better.

“It’s going to be up and down,” Janus said. “There’s going to be momentum swings, and you need to stick to chipping away at it. You got to continue to work within the game plan, and you got to find a way to make a play. There was another big special teams play on Saturday, and you need to keep finding ways to make a play.”

UW-L might have to do it without sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand after he exited the UW-River Falls game in the third quarter with a knee injury. His status for Saturday is undetermined after missing practices early in the week.

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia — who has shared snaps with Helterbrand all season — threw five touchdowns against UW-Stevens Points on Oct. 22 as the sophomore sat out. The senior is likely to come into Saturday with even more practice snaps, but the approach doesn’t change much.

“Throughout the season, I’ve always prepared as if I’m starting every game and will be ready to play every down in case something would happen," Garcia said. "Sadly, it did. Nothing has changed a lot. Keyser is still around, still in our meetings and at practices giving me feedback.”

Before the game, 18 seniors will be honored in their final regular season home game — though they hope they will return for the playoffs. Senior center Alex Bongers will be among those capping off their collegiate careers for the Eagles.

“It’s very special and important to us,” Bongers said. “You don’t know if we’re going to get another home game past this, so having the opportunity to play in front of fans and get recognized is always fun, especially being out there with family. It’s emotional for sure.”

The game will also serve as the team’s Veterans Day game, honoring those who served in the armed forces. Longtime UW-L athletics photographer Jim Lund, himself an Army combat field medic during the Vietnam War, will be honored at halftime as the recipient of the WIAC Tom Butler Award for his work in media.

Scouting the Pioneers

The Pioneers (5-4, 4-2) won their home finale last week against UW-Eau Claire 38-14. They’ve dominated the last decade of their rivalry with UW-L — winning eight of the last 11 — but lost to the Eagles last season 24-23 thanks to a missed extra point and a last-second offensive miscue.

UW-Platteville boasts one of the best defensive fronts in the conference with 26 sacks as a team and the second fewest yards allowed per game among WIAC teams.

“They’re strength defensively is where our strength is offensively,” Janus said. “Our guys know it’s going to be a physical game. We’re going to try and stay ahead of schedule on offense and get second down and six yards, five yards. We know they’ll get us off schedule a few times.

“They’ve got some good players up front, so we know we’re just going to have to chip away to stay on schedule, do some things in our play action game and our run game to move away from those guys.”

Senior edge rushers Justin Blazke and Tyler Bacon are a priority for the offensive line. Blazke leads the conference in sacks with nine. Bacon, a second team all-conference player last season, isn’t far behind with five sacks while forcing three fumbles.

Additionally, junior defensive end Aidan Sproule has four sacks for the Pioneers as their third player in the edge rotation.

“They have a lot of talented guys on the outside who do a lot of shaking, moving and changing of tempo rushes,” Bongers said. “We need to stay true to ourselves and stay calm and not get rattled by a sack. I think that’s where we flourish sometimes. When we have a bad play but know we have each other's backs.”

Offense hasn’t been the strong suit for the Pioneers, at least on paper, under new coach Ryan Munz. They rank near the bottom of the conference in scoring and yards per game, only ahead of UW-Stevens Point.

Janus still expects a tough matchup. After all, the coach graduated from UW-Platteville and coached at his alma mater for three seasons before joining UW-L.

“I think we’re going to see a really good game plan from those guys,” Janus said. “Those guys know me pretty well, I know them pretty well. We’re going to see a lot of quick game I think. I think you’re looking at an offense where the quarterback has been a little banged up, and now he’s back and has confidence.”

Sophomore quarterback Michael Priami missed five of his six games prior to facing UW-Stout on Oct. 29. Priami had a passing and rushing touchdown last week.

Janus also complimented the Pioneers' receiving core, led by senior Ben Wilson and junior Austin Guy. Wilson has 29 receptions while Guy has 26. Sophomore running back Will Lawrence has 443 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

“Like it has been the last few weeks, it’s about taking away the big plays and making them drive down the field,” sophomore linebacker Adam Quam said. “We want to make them go 10, 12 plays down the field if they want to score.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.