UW-La Crosse football: Eagles look to shore up case for playoffs with win over UW-Eau Claire

Matt Janus started to smile as he discussed the possibility.

The UW-La Crosse football team’s head coach saw the potential for the program to return to the playoffs when he joined the staff as the defensive coordinator in 2017. The Eagles finished 8-2 that season — their first with a winning record since 2007 — but were unable to secure a spot in the postseason for the 11th straight year.

UW-L followed with a pair of 7-3 campaigns in 2018 and 2019 — stringing together three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in a decade — but the playoff drought continued.

But as this year’s regular season winds down, the Eagles can sense how close they are to ending that drought.

“I came here in — what was it — 2017 with a belief in what this place could become,” Janus said. “And so to be able to do that and be able to have that, it’d be kind of like the tip of this is what it became.

“My belief in coach (Matt) Schmidt at the time and my belief in this place and in this program and where it was headed would be justified.”

That’s why this week’s regular-season finale holds so much importance.

UW-L hosts UW-Eau Claire at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and a win over the Blugolds — especially a convincing one — would help the Eagles make their case that they deserve a spot in the playoffs.

“Everyone’s pumped, everyone wants to put these guys away and finally get our names called on that selection show,” senior linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “I’ve sat here for three other years where we’ve gone in there with a, ‘Maybe. Maybe we’ll make it.’ And (we’ve) gotten turned down all three times.

“It’s just going to be different after Saturday, and (I) can’t wait for it.”

To be clear, UW-L is not guaranteed a playoff spot at this point; only conference champions get automatic bids, and the Eagles were knocked out of WIAC contention with last week’s 13-7 loss at UW-Whitewater (9-0, 6-0).

But the Eagles have positioned themselves well to earn one of the playoff’s five at-large bids with a win.

UW-L is 7-2 overall with its only losses to Grand Valley State (Mich.), which is ranked fifth in Division II by the AFCA, and the Warhawks, who are ranked third. The Eagles, who are ranked 12th by d3football.com and fourth in terms of strength of schedule, also have wins over a ranked UW-Oshkosh team and UW-River Falls, which is receiving votes.

A victory over UW-Eau Claire (3-6, 1-5) would also improve UW-L to 6-1 in the WIAC and secure them a second-place finish in the league; the WIAC has sent at least two teams to the playoffs in three of the past five seasons.

“I think our resume is one of the best ones out there, and yeah, leave it at that,” Murphy said.

Along with that, eight teams that are ranked above the Eagles have already won their respective conference titles, and therefore don’t need an at-large bid. Another — St. John’s (Minn.) — could clinch this weekend.

Bethel (Minn.) could topple St. John’s to take the MIAC championship, which would make the Johnnies a likely at-large candidate. Some combination of Wheaton (Ill.), Hardin-Simmons (Texas) — whose only losses are to No. 1 North Central (Ill.) and No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor (Texas), respectively — and Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) is also likely to get at-large bids.

Still, there would still be room for UW-L.

“But if we don’t win on Saturday, none of it even matters,” Janus said. “So it’s just, I mean, really our focus has been about beating Eau Claire.”

That will start with shutting down Blugolds senior running back Austin Belot, who averages 147.8 yards per game and 6.5 yards per carry to go with 10 rushing touchdowns.

“This game is about tackling (Belot),” Janus said. “... We know we’re getting a good back that can change the game on one cut.”

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will look to jumpstart their running game after they totaled a season-low 102 rushing yards last week at UW-Whitewater.

“They have some good players. They’re pretty physical,” junior running back Joey Stutzman said. “So we’ve just got to be prepared and then do what we do best and focus on — especially with our offensive performance last week — is how do we bounce back from that.

“So we’ll find out Saturday, right?”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.