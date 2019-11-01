For three-and-a-half years, Mike Schmidt and the UW-La Crosse football team have been building for a moment like this.
On Saturday, the Eagles have a chance to establish themselves as a legitimate threat in the WIAC when they travel to Whitewater to take on the third-ranked Warhawks (7-0, 4-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
After a 31-3 drubbing over Oshkosh last week — one that snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Titans — the Eagles (5-2, 3-1) are a confident group. They know the opportunity that awaits, but the message this week has been to not get too caught up into the stakes of this game.
“What happens in games like this is that you think about what happens when you win and after you beat a team like this,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “You can’t focus on what you do after you win a game. You have to focus on all the little things it’s going to take to beat a great team like Whitewater. … But the natural thing to do is, ‘when we win, this…’”
But no one could blame the Eagles for playing the ‘what if’ game, especially against a Whitewater program that has beaten them 16 consecutive times.
In fact, the last time UW-L beat Whitewater in 2004, most of the UW-L players had just entered school or were still in diapers.
“It’s hard to envision something you haven’t done in a while,” UW-L safety Peter Kissling said. “We hadn’t beaten Oshkosh in I think eight years, but if we don’t go out and beat Whitewater, the Oshkosh game doesn’t mean a whole lot for the playoff picture and conference championship picture.
“We know what we have to do. It’s just as simple as going out there and Coach (Matt) Janus calls the play and we have to execute and play hard.”
The Warhawks enter Saturday with the WIAC’s top defense, allowing just 13.3 points per contest. They have allowed 93 points in the first seven games. They are the best in the WIAC in getting off the field, holding opponents to 28-percent conversion on third down and are also tops against the run at 2.1 yards per carry.
“They are just really good defensively,” Schmidt said. “We said the same thing about Oshkosh, a great team that all know what they are doing and have been in the program for a while. You can see this defensive roster has only gotten better. They are young. They may have seniors, but they only have a couple of guys that took significant number of snaps. The rest are all new players. You can see how they have gotten a lot better.”
One of those defensive players that is high on the Eagles scouting report will be Whitewater senior defensive end Jordan Brand. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Chicago native was an All-WIAC second-teamer last season and has been a force for the Warhawks this season, recording 26 tackles, 7½ tackles for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles.
“Jordan Brand, I played him last year, and he has been a starter for them the last three years,” left tackle Alex Richardson said. “That’s a guy you really want to keep on the chain. You don’t want him to get loose. He’s the main guy that they have, and I feel like we have good matchups against them in the secondary, but Jordan Brand is good.”
Brand will present a challenge for a young Eagle offensive line that has seemed to really have found itself lately. After allowing nine sacks in back-to-back losses against Dickinson State and Platteville, UW-L has allowed nine sacks its last three games despite having dropped back to throw more passes the last three games (132) than its previous four (130). And after not eclipsing the 100-yard mark on the ground the first four games, UW-L is averaging 117 yards the last three games.
“Nothing really changed, I think we just looked ourselves in the mirror and said we need to fix what it is going on if we want to go where we want to go ,” Richardson said. “We just keep building on it week to week.”
Defensively, the Eagles defense had a fun time watching the film from Saturday’s domination over Oshkosh. They made the Titans look slow and controlled them from start to finish, holding them to 201 yards and 11 first downs.
“Being on the field that was probably the most fun game we played all year,” Kissling said. “We went into overtime against Moorhead and Wesleyan and those are fun games, but when you just physically dominate your opponent that is so much fun. So much fun.”
Whitewater offers similar traits to Oshkosh in that both rely heavily on a strong offensive line and are among the best in protecting the quarterback. The Warhawks have allowed nine sacks this year.
But their playmakers on the outside are better.
Derek Kumerow — the younger brother of Green Bay Packers receiver Jake Kumerow — leads Whitewater with 25 receptions and three receiving touchdowns to go along with 288 yards receiving. Receiver JT Parish leads the Warhawks with 317 yards, while Alex Peete is a solid running back, who has 509 yards and nine touchdowns on just 95 carries. Junior and first-year starting quarterback Zach Oles is considered more of a runner than a passer at this point of his career, much like Oshkosh starter Kobe Berghammer, who had 100 total yards against the Eagles.
“We are feeling really good about where we are at right now,” Kissling said. “Oshkosh is a really good team and to go out and do that in our base stuff. To go and be able to play that fast and not having to think too much is great. We are feeling really good heading into Whitewater.”
