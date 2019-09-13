There was a general consensus made after the UW-La Crosse football team’s thrilling season-opening overtime victory over Concordia College last Saturday: The defense was miles ahead of the offense.
The Eagles defense — specifically the front seven — is loaded with talent, depth, speed and experience that is going to give every opposing offense headaches like it did against the Cobbers. Coach Mike Schmidt called it, “probably the best defensive game I have seen in my life,” as the Cobbers averaged just 3.3 yards per carry on 47 attempts while their quarterback Blake Kragnes was 6-for-22 for 86 yards with an interception.
But offensively, the Eagles looked every bit like a team that was learning a new offense under a new offensive coordinator with a new starting quarterback. They looked slow; unsure of themselves at times — evident by the multiple dropped passes and 20 yards of procedure penalties they racked up.
The timing between the receivers and sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski was noticeably off.
Lewandowski missed senior Cole Spieker twice early in the first half that would have been for big gains, potentially even for touchdowns, but both passes just grazed Spieker’s outstretched fingertips.
“Yeah there were some spots where it was just in your head a little bit too much,” Spieker said. “But a lot of stuff is maybe just our footwork and stuff like that. We just have to get it down, so we can focus and make those plays. But the offense, it’s new. We are still getting used to it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Lewandowski blamed himself after the game for not connecting with Spieker on those attempts on top of a couple of others. But even when he was on target, the receivers weren’t always up to the task. The Eagles were officially charged with three drops, but could have been credited for more. Two of them would have extended drives.
“We certainly had opportunities on the field,” Schmidt said. “We just have to capitalize on our opportunities. We had a ton of drops. We had a ton of guys open down the field and we just can’t find them. There were certainly opportunities for our offense. So, I think there are a lot of positives.”
The offense also featured two quarterbacks with senior Jack Dwyer starting three drives — one in the first quarter and two in the third. He completed 4 of 7 passes for 60 yards including a 42-yard touchdown to Spieker in the second quarter. Lewandowski was 13-for-28 for 190 yards and two scores, and Schmidt said they will continue to use two quarterbacks moving forward. It’s not easy, but to Lewandowski’s credit the young signal caller is rolling with it.
“Whatever (the) coach is feeling, whoever he trusts, I mean anyone on this team is capable of making a play,” Lewandowski said. “And we will do anything it takes.”
Execution will be key when the Eagles face No. 14 Illinois Wesleyan at 1 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field.
“We can be really explosive,” Schmidt said. “The problem was we would stall out with a drop or a penalty … that’s just what this is about. We can’t put ourselves in bad spots. Once we were able to kind of get in a rhythm, we were pretty good, but the problem was staying in that rhythm for us right there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.