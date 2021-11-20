UW-La Crosse football: Eagles make quick work of Albion in opening round of playoffs

ALBION, Mich. — Rusty Murphy meant no disrespect with his response to a question earlier this week about if the UW-La Crosse football team deserved to host a first-round playoff game.

The senior middle linebacker was simply confident as the Eagles prepared to play at Albion (Mich.).

"We'll let the score show for it on Saturday," Murphy said then. "We'll let that decide who should have been on the road and who shouldn't have been."

UW-L certainly played like a team with something to prove in its first postseason appearance since 2006.

The offense moved the ball at will behind transfer quarterback Jakob Parks and junior running back Joey Stutzman, while the defense largely shut down a Britons offense that entered the game averaging 33.4 points and 435.3 yards per contest.

That led to an impressive 58-23 victory at Sprankle-Sprandel Stadium in Albion, Michigan.

With the win, the Eagles (9-2) advance to the second round, where they will meet North Central (Ill.). The Cardinals were the top-ranked team in the latest d3football.com poll and are the defending national champions.

North Central, which is 10-0 and moved on to the second round after its first-round opponent withdrew from the playoffs because of positive COVID-19 tests, will pose a tough test for UW-L. But the Eagles, who were ranked 11th in this week's poll, have plenty of momentum after Saturday's performance.

UW-L was strong out of the gates, stopping Albion running back Jacob Clark behind the line of scrimmage on the game's first snap. That led to a three-and-out, and the offense quickly gave the Eagles a lead that continued to grow throughout the afternoon.

Stutzman started UW-L's first drive with runs of 6 and 11 yards before Parks completed passes to senior wide receiver Jake Simuncak and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Stoltenburg to give the Eagles first-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Cam Sorenson was wide open on a slant on the next play, but the junior wideout dropped the pass. He made up for it, though, by hauling in a 1-yard score to put UW-L up 7-0 with 11 minutes, 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Britons (9-2) moved the ball into Eagles territory on the ensuing possession, but UW-L came up with a fourth-down stop. The offense needed only seven plays to go 58 yards to extend the lead to 13-0 with 6:50 left in the first quarter, with Stutzman finding the end zone from 8 yards out.

From there, the route was on.

The Eagles scored touchdowns on three of their next four drives, the only blemish a fumble by Stutzman midway through the second quarter. But Parks punched in a touchdown on a quarterback sneak and threw touchdown passes to Dustin Schultz and Simuncak, the latter of which required a sensational catch to put UW-L in front 34-3 at the half.

Parks completed 24 of his 30 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns, including a pair of scores to Sorenson in the second half. Sorenson finished with six catches for 81 yards and three touchdowns, while Simuncak added six catches for 76 yards and his touchdown.

Stutzman led the Eagles on the ground with 19 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Brant Bohman added 70 yards on 16 carries and sophomore Ben Michalowski had nine carries for 31 yards and a touchdown.

The defense did allow three touchdowns in the second half, but the unit played well for much of the game.

Albion was able to pass for 341 yards but totaled minus-1 yards on the ground. UW-L also forced four turnovers — with Eli Alt, Max Duchow and Max Brower each intercepting a pass and Josh Dorschner and Ryan Daines combining to force and recover a fumble.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

