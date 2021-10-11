UW-La Crosse football: Eagles move up to No. 14 in AFCA poll

The UW-La Crosse football team moved up six spots to No. 14 in the AFCA Division III Coaches' Top 25 after its win over UW-Oshkosh this past weekend.

The Eagles scored 23 unanswered points in the second half on Saturday to earn a 30-21 victory over the Titans, who were ranked sixth at the time but dropped to 19th in this week's poll, which was released Monday.

The win moved UW-L to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the WIAC, the team's best start since going 5-0 (2-0) out of the gates in 2017. The Eagles dropped their next two games that season and finished 8-2.

UW-L and UW-Whitewater are the only two WIAC teams without a conference loss yet this season; the Warhawks, who are ranked third in this week's poll, are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Those two are scheduled to meet the first weekend in November, but the Eagles have games against UW-Platteville (Saturday), UW-Stout (Oct. 23) and UW-Stevens Point (Oct. 30) before then.

The Pioneers are at the bottom of the league standings at 1-4 (0-2), and the Pointers are just above them at 2-3 (0-2). The Blue Devils, who are among teams receiving votes in this week's poll, are 4-1 (1-1) with their only loss coming to UW-Whitewater.

UW-L is also ranked 11th in this week's D3football.com poll.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.