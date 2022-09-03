UW-La Crosse football: Eagles overcome slow start to thump Dakota State

The UW-La Crosse football team’s season got off to a slow start against Dakota State University on Saturday night, but the final score didn’t show it.

The Eagles beat the Trojans 42-7 in their season opener in Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex. After a scoreless first quarter that didn’t live up to the expectations of coach Matt Janus, the Eagles scored 35 points in the second quarter to swing the momentum.

“You could definitely tell it was our first game,” Janus said. “We had some procedural stuff and sloppy penalties that weren't the expectations we set, but I thought our guys did a really good job getting together and getting on top of it, and you saw in the second quarter how the momentum started to change as we got settled down.”

Senior quarterback Cade Garcia struggled in the first quarter — throwing for only 4 yards — but finished the game with 189 passing yards and four touchdown passes. Sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand also had a touchdown pass in the first test of UW-L’s plan to play with two quarterbacks.

“I’ve started one game but it’s pretty much our first time being the guy on offense,'' Garcia said. “I’m sure we were both a little nervous. (Helterbrand) got off to a better start than I did, which propelled our whole offense and allowed me to settle into the game and make plays, too. I feel like we were just playing off each other. The O-line did great, backs ran hard and our receivers got open.”

After a 7-yard touchdown throw from Garcia to senior wide receiver Cam Sorensen broke the tie, a botched punt by the Trojans gave Garcia a short field to throw another touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Tyler Stubbendick.

Junior defensive back Charlie Kramer picked off a pass by Dakota State quarterback Zach Brooks two plays into the next drive and scored a 24-yard interception return touchdown. Not only did the Eagles secondary limit Brooks in the air — holding the junior to 28 yards — but got penetration up front and sacked Brooks four times.

“We knew coming into the game he had a solid arm, but he could keep plays alive with his feet,” Kramer said. “On the back end, I think our secondary did a great job. Our coverages were great, but we have to give all the credit to the defensive line. It seemed like they were getting home play after play.”

After throwing an interception earlier in the quarter, Helterbrand rebounded with a 31-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jack Studer. Studer caught another touchdown pass on the next possession — a 56-yard throw from Garcia in the final minute of the first half — to make it 35-0 at halftime.

Garcia added a 9-yard touchdown pass to Sorensen late in the third quarter. Sorensen finished with four catches for 90 yards, while Studer finished with a game-high 129 receiving yards on just three receptions.

The Eagles kept Dakota State — a team that scored 29 in its season opener against Dakota Wesleyan — off the scoreboard until a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Cameron McKeon to junior wide receiver Dajshon Keel in the fourth quarter. Janus credited his defense for holding the Trojans in check despite having to deviate from their gameplan.

“We had our game plan and then they came out with a lot of four wideouts and trips stuff and sat in that the whole game,” Janus said. “Good job to our defense and coaches on figuring out how to adjust. We practiced it a little bit but we didn’t think those formations they were giving us were going to be a big part of the plan, but they turned out to be.”

Junior running back Joey Stutzman finished with 100 rushing yards. Senior defensive end Josh Dorschner led the Eagles with seven tackles while Trojans linebacker J.J. Beck’s 15 tackles were a game-high.

UW-L heads on the road next Saturday for another nonconference rematch from last season against the University of Dubuque in Iowa. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.