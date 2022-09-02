UW-La Crosse football: Eagles prepare for season opener against Dakota State

The UW-La Crosse football team’s road map to another playoff berth and its quest for its first national title in 30 years starts against the same team it began last year’s journey with.

The Eagles open their season against the Dakota State University Trojans (1-0) at 4 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in a nonconference rematch of UW-L’s 42-14 win in 2021.

Neither the nonconference opponent nor last year’s result has changed the focus of third-year Eagles coach Matt Janus.

“We’ve got to clean up some of the execution, and that’s really all we’re focused on,” Janus said. “We want to get them in a position where they’re comfortable with the gameplan in all three phases, get them confident in what they’re doing and then get them to play fast on Saturday. That’s really all I’m worried about.”

The game will be the Eagles’ first tinkering an idea Janus has floated around since spring camp. Two quarterbacks — senior Cade Garcia and sophomore Keyser Helterbrand — will rotate in and out of the game in an attempt to find their offensive strengths with each.

Janus said when each quarterback may play will be determined by the game and offensive coordinator Michael McGuire.

“We have two really talented quarterbacks, and we’re going to use them to the best of our abilities and their abilities as well,” Janus said. “I think that’s something we’ll figure out as the game goes on and we see different looks. I know McGuire has worked out a couple different things in terms of what we’re going to use. We’ll see how Dakota State adjusts with it as well.”

Garcia got an opportunity to play in last year’s Dakota State game as a backup, going 5-for-7 passing for 47 passing yards and two touchdowns. The senior enters the game a year later with more confidence and experience.

“I’ve definitely grown as a player and as a person,” Garcia said. “It’s another year of growing and learning the offense, plus I got to play UW-Eau Claire at the end of the season, too. I’m getting used to the speed of the game and taking live reps. You can take as many practice reps as you want, but it’s not the same when the bullets are flying.”

Helterbrand, on the other hand, will be available on game day for the first time since breaking his foot in fall camp last season. The sophomore made it through this year’s preseason practices without injury and is set to be the speedy alternative to Garcia.

“We kind of wanted to work back slowly, and coach Janus did a great job of keeping me healthy,” Helterbrand said. “I feel great, 100% going into the first game.”

It’s not just under center that Janus suspects there will be rotation on Saturday. Janus believes he has three game-ready running backs, a deep pool of wide receivers and enough depth at defense to rotate players to keep players fresh.

“I think across the board from spring ball to now, we’ve seen some depth at numerous positions,” Janus said. “We’re going to see a high level of participation.”

Sophomore cornerback Shane Lange will start his first collegiate game on defense after appearing sporadically in the secondary and on special teams last year. Lange and freshman cornerback Pat Wade — a UW-Stevens Point transfer — are among the dozen defensive underclassmen that appear on the Eagles two-deep depth charts.

“This is my first year really getting into the mix on defense,” Lange said. “I’m pretty excited. We’ve got a good group of defensive backs. I think we’ll benefit a little bit from a little rotation.”

Scouting the Trojans

While the Eagles will be kicking off for the first time Saturday, Dakota State enters having already played last week. The Trojans beat rival Dakota Wesleyan University 29-19.

Josh Anderson returns for his 14th season as the Trojans’ head coach, but new to the staff this season is offensive coordinator Andy Yost. UW-L junior linebacker Ryan Daines — who had a team-high seven tackles in last year’s contest — says the defense is prepared to adjust to an offense under new leadership.

“I think we’re still getting a little bit from (last year),” said Daines, a Westby High School graduate. “They have a new offensive coordinator so we’ll be figuring out how their offense is going to be a little different from last year and what’s the same. Then, we’ll see how it affects our game plan.”

Janus said he and his staff watched that Dakota State-Dakota Wesleyan game from last week to prepare, with two players being the focal point of their gameplan. On defense, it’s junior quarterback Zach Brooks.

“(Brooks) is a really elusive athlete,” Janus said. “He makes plays with his arm and his legs. It’s about giving him some different looks to confuse him and slow him down. I think they have a really deep receiving core, a lot of great players in the backfield.”

The player on the Trojans’ defense that caught Janus’ eye was 6-foot, 290 pound sophomore nose tackle Devonte Murphy. Murphy had 11 tackles against the Eagles last season.

“For our offense, it’s all about stopping or slowing down (Murphy),” Janus said. “He’s a phenomenal player, gets a huge burst off the ball and is a huge guy. When their defense is playing well, it’s because he’s involved in either causing pressure or pushing back the center and getting penetration there.”