UW-La Crosse football: Eagles prepared to meet Albion in first playoff appearance since 2006

Joey Stutzman joked that he wished the UW-La Crosse football team had a longer road trip. Maybe even all the way to Texas.

“So we would leave Monday and miss all of school,” the junior running back quipped.

“We enjoy it,” Stutzman continued. “Like we’ve said, this team is so close that we just enjoy being around each other. So the more time that we get to have that, the more fun it is.”

And having a good reason for the Eagles’ longest road trip of the season — 474 miles, a 7½-hour trek — certainly doesn’t hurt.

On Saturday, UW-L will play at Albion (Mich). in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs, the Eagles’ first postseason appearance since 2006. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

“It felt good. It felt like five years in the making,” senior middle linebacker Rusty Murphy said of hearing the team’s name called as one of the five at-large bids on Sunday.

“We’ve been so close for so long, and to finally just punch that ticket, it felt really good.”

UW-L — which is 8-2 and ranked 11th in this week’s d3football.com poll — would have liked to have hosted a playoff game and made a good case for staying home by finishing second in the WIAC with its lone losses coming to UW-Whitewater and Division II Grand Valley State (Mich.), both of which are ranked in the top five in their respective divisions.

But Murphy echoed Stutzman’s sentiment that the Eagles don’t mind having to travel to play the Britons (9-1) — who are automatic qualifiers from the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and were among teams receiving votes in this week’s poll — though he stopped short of saying he’d like to head down to Texas.

“Joey, that guy. That guy wants a lot of things. We’ll just get him the ball, get him in the end zone, then he’ll be happy,” Murphy said with a laugh. “That guy, he’s a treat. I love that guy. He is awesome. I can’t wait to spend some time with that guy in a hotel in the middle of Michigan on a November weekend.

“Then next weekend, assuming we win, you get to have Thanksgiving with the guys. It’s like a whole new family thing we’ve got going on here.”

But for UW-L to advance to the second round — and likely get a matchup with top-ranked and defending champion North Central (Ill.) — it must slow down a talented Albion squad.

The Britons have won five in a row since dropping their conference opener Oct. 9 and have averaged 38.6 points per game over that stretch. Senior quarterback Jack Bush — who did not play in a 23-20 win over UW-Eau Claire on Sept. 25 or in their only loss — and senior wide receiver Justin Thomas have been a big part of that success.

Bush averages 235.9 passing yards per game to go with 24 total passing touchdowns against 10 interceptions, with Thomas as his primary target. Thomas, the MIAA’s most valuable offensive player this year, has totaled 61 catches for 1,048 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“We’ve got to find a way to contain (Thomas),” Eagles head coach Matt Janus said. “By contain, I mean like seven catches for 61 yards. … We’re not going to stop him. We’re not going to say, ‘Oh, he’s going to have zero catches.’

“But if we can keep him in front of us and try to rally and make the tackle on him, keep those longer gains to manageable gains to play another play.”

On the other side of the ball, UW-L is close to full strength after transfer quarterback Jakob Parks missed last week with a neck injury.

Parks is expected to start on Saturday, though backup running back Brad Tobin is likely to miss the second week in a row with a concussion. Tobin frequently spelled Stutzman throughout the season, but Stutzman said he would have no issue taking a larger load on Saturday.

“In the regular season, I hoped to have shown everyone that I can take that load,” he said.

“It’s Joey. He’s ready for anything,” Janus added. “He wants 100 carries.”

The offensive line, which has paved the way for a rushing attack that averages 202.9 yards per game, is similarly confident and eager to set the tone against Albion.

“I think this is the kind of team that — if we play well, especially as an O-line — can really impose our will in the run game,” junior center Alex Bongers said. “I think that’s kind of where we need to start.”

And if all goes according to plan, the Eagles will have another road trip next weekend.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

