UW-La Crosse football: Eagles pull away from Dubuque to win home opener

Runs from Simuncak and Stutzman moved UW-L to the Dubuque 49, and Parks had plenty of protection to wait for junior wideout Jack Studer on a crossing route over the middle for a 19-yard gain.

The Eagles then went back to Stutzman, who bounced around the right side for a 16-yard run that gave UW-L first-and-goal. Two plays later, Parks connected with Simuncak on a fade for a 2-yard touchdown that pushed the team’s lead to 14-0 with 4:00 left in the first quarter.

Simuncak finished with eight catches for 81 yards and that touchdown, while Sorenson had four catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.

“Everybody got theirs,” Sorenson said. “That’s always a positive when you get everybody involved. It just shows you how far we’ve come — especially over the past couple years, not having last year and then coming out this year — and just really developing that offense.”

But Dubuque changed some of their looks up front, and the Eagles came up empty on their final four possessions of the first half.

UW-L picked up a total of 27 yards after Brower’s pick, but the drive stalled. The Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive, with junior Cade Garcia in at quarterback, and Stutzman fumbled after getting spun in the air on the first play of the following possession.