UW-La Crosse football: Eagles pull away from Dubuque to win home opener

Ryan Daines shot through the right side of the offensive line untouched and had a clear line to Jacob Keller.
The elusive quarterback was able to sidestep the UW-La Crosse sophomore outside linebacker, but two more Eagles were closing in. Keller rushed to get rid of the ball, and he threw into triple coverage over the middle of the field as a result.
Senior linebacker AJ Spychala was there to capitalize on the mistake by stepping in front of the pass for an easy interception to end a third-quarter drive that had encroached on the Eagles’ red zone.
“I was just rolling out with (Keller) because he was rolling out,” Spychala said. “Saw him stop and throw, so I just jumped it. But that’s from the pressure from the D-line. Ryan Daines, (senior linebacker) Rusty Murphy getting in there, blitzing from the linebackers as well.”
That was a common theme for UW-L in its home opener against Dubuque (Iowa) on Saturday.
Time and time again, the Eagles’ defense was in the backfield and came up with timely plays to stop the Spartans’ momentum. The unit also largely held firm while the offense was in a lull during the second quarter.
That helped UW-L earn a 38-7 nonconference victory at Roger Harring Stadium at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex, the team’s second straight win in a home opener and its ninth straight win at home dating back to 2018.
“You guys saw that quarterback, those receivers, running backs,” said Eagles head coach Matt Janus, whose team improved to 2-0. “That’s a good football team. And those are good play-callers that have been doing that and running that offense for a really long time.
“So I feel really good with coach (and defensive coordinator Bryan) Whitehead and what he was able to accomplish tonight.”
UW-L limited Dubuque (1-1) to 64 rushing yards and 187 passing for a total of 251 — with 82 of those yards coming on the Spartans’ lone scoring drive and 57 coming late in the fourth quarter with many of the Eagles’ backups in.
UW-L also forced two turnovers and allowed Dubuque to score on just one of its four red zone trips.
That performance was made possible by the consistent pressure the Eagles applied to Keller and the Spartans’ offense.
Senior Trevar Helland came on a safety blitz on Dubuque’s first possession and made Keller hurry a throw. After the Spartans gained some momentum on their next drive, Murphy got to Keller before Daines cleaned up a 21-yard sack.
Later in the first half, Daines and senior defensive lineman Ryan Gengler combined to stop running back Sayvaun Roberts for a loss after Dubuque marched into the red zone, and senior cornerback Max Brower intercepted Keller in the end zone on an overthrown pass two plays later.
“Their quarterback was a super mobile guy,” said Spychala. “So we knew we had to keep him in the pocket and just get pressure on him, get pressure on him.”
Daines had eight tackles, 4½ for loss and two sacks, while sophomore corner Cade Osborn matched Daines with eight tackles and recorded one sack. Spychala finished with four tackles, and his interception came at an important moment.
After senior Ryan Beirne made a 23-yard field to extend UW-L’s lead to 17-7 with 11 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third quarter, the Spartans returned the ensuing kickoff to the Eagles’ 49.
A roughing the passer penalty pushed Dubuque further into UW-L territory, and Keller appeared to give the Spartans first-and-goal with a 19-yard run, but it was called back for holding. Two plays later, Spychala had his pick.
Transfer quarterback Jakob Parks and junior running back Joey Stutzman then helped the Eagles quickly build on their lead. UW-L needed only eight plays to go 69 yards in 3:31, capped by a 35-yard screen to Stutzman, who waited for a few blocks, raced down the left sideline and slipped between two defenders at the goal line.
“Huge,” Parks said of Spychala’s interception. “I mean, that changed it, and that let us shut the door.”
Parks completed 15 of his 22 passes for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while Stutzman added 100 rushing yards and a score on 19 carries to go with his receiving touchdown, which put the Eagles up 24-7 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
That scoring drive also showed that the offense was out of its second-quarter funk, and UW-L found the end zone on its next two possessions — first with a 91-yard drive capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Parks to Sorenson, then a 56-yard drive capped by a 9-yard TD run by sophomore running back Brant Bohman.
The defense, meanwhile, allowed only 85 yards over three possessions to close out the game.
The defense had only one true blemish — Dubuque’s 82-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, which was made possible by a 53-yard run from Tiger Geeslin.
That cut the Eagles’ lead to seven points with 7:55 left in the second quarter after UW-L scored on its first two possessions.
On the Eagles’ first drive of the game, Stutzman ripped off two long runs — first 15 yards off the left side, then 17 off the right side — to quickly move UW-L into Spartans territory. Parks overshot Jake Simuncak on a seam route but then hit Cam Sorenson with a nice back-shoulder throw on play-action to set up first-and-goal from the 4.
Stutzman picked up 3 yards on first down, and Parks signaled to the sideline, asking to run the same play. His request was granted, and Stutzman punched it in to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 11:31 left in the first quarter.
The offense was just as efficient on its second drive, going 56 yards on seven plays in 3:13.
Runs from Simuncak and Stutzman moved UW-L to the Dubuque 49, and Parks had plenty of protection to wait for junior wideout Jack Studer on a crossing route over the middle for a 19-yard gain.
The Eagles then went back to Stutzman, who bounced around the right side for a 16-yard run that gave UW-L first-and-goal. Two plays later, Parks connected with Simuncak on a fade for a 2-yard touchdown that pushed the team’s lead to 14-0 with 4:00 left in the first quarter.
Simuncak finished with eight catches for 81 yards and that touchdown, while Sorenson had four catches for 98 yards and one touchdown.
“Everybody got theirs,” Sorenson said. “That’s always a positive when you get everybody involved. It just shows you how far we’ve come — especially over the past couple years, not having last year and then coming out this year — and just really developing that offense.”
But Dubuque changed some of their looks up front, and the Eagles came up empty on their final four possessions of the first half.
UW-L picked up a total of 27 yards after Brower’s pick, but the drive stalled. The Eagles went three-and-out on their next drive, with junior Cade Garcia in at quarterback, and Stutzman fumbled after getting spun in the air on the first play of the following possession.
But after Stutzman’s fumble, the defense made another key stop by limiting the Spartans to a field goal attempt, which was missed.
That gave the ball back to UW-L late in the second quarter, but the team was content to hand the ball off to Stutzman and go into the break with a 14-7 lead.
From there, though, the Eagles were able to pull away behind big plays from the defense and efficient possessions from the offense.
“I thought in the second quarter as a whole, we lost our composure a little bit,” Janus said. “And that starts with me. That’s on me. But then we kind of rallied back up at halftime, and (I was) really happy with the way we came out.”
UW-L will look to continue its strong start to the season next week when it plays at Grand Valley State (Mich.).
