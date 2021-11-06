UW-La Crosse football: Eagles' rally at UW-Whitewater falls short

WHITEWATER — Jakob Parks sat down on the 36-yard line as the celebration began in the back corner of the end zone.

The UW-La Crosse transfer quarterback had done nearly everything in his power to will the Eagles to victory by orchestrating a scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter and putting UW-L in position to overcome a 13-point deficit.

But Parks’ final pass of the game fell incomplete in the north end zone of Perkins Stadium — which left him on the 36 and senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters in a similar position in the end zone with UW-Whitewater enjoying the moment behind him.

In a battle between top 25 teams for the WIAC title, the 12th-ranked Eagles’ rally came up just short and they fell to the third-ranked Warhawks 13-7 for their first conference loss of the season.

“We had an opportunity, and I didn’t get it done,” Parks said. “... Quarterback gets praise, quarterback gets the blame. So it’s on me. There’s a lot I could have done differently to get us the win.”

But UW-L (7-2, 5-1), which had its five-game winning streak snapped, wouldn’t have had a chance to win without Parks.

Trailing 13-0 with 11 minutes, 21 seconds to play and with UW-Whitewater (9-0, 6-0) shutting down junior running back Joey Stutzman, Parks led a 16-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that got the Eagles on the board.

Parks completed a flurry of passes to junior Jack Studer, senior Jake Simuncak and junior Cam Sorenson to quickly move UW-L into the Warhawks’ territory. He scrambled for 6 yards on a third-and-4, then for 13 on a fourth-and-8 — displaying a different level of comfortability running the ball than he has throughout the season.

“He can move, that’s for sure,” Sorenson said of Parks. “He was really carrying us with his legs, making the right throws, hitting the pockets.”

Later still, Parks converted another third down with a 10-yard pass to Simuncak before finding Studer for a 2-yard touchdown that brought the Eagles within 13-7 with 6:17 to play.

Parks finished 28-of-49 passing for 244 yards and a touchdown to go with 31 yards on the ground.

And after UW-L’s defense came up with a stop, Parks and the offense got the ball back with an opportunity to win the game.

The Eagles took over on their own 5 with 2:26 left, and Parks helped them gain momentum with a 20-yard completion to Simuncak and a 7-yard scramble. He then completed three straight passes before using his legs again to pick up a first down.

A defensive pass interference on a third down helped extend the drive, and Parks found Sorenson for a 12-yard gain on another third down to give UW-L first-and-10 from the UW-Whitewater 18 with just seconds remaining.

Parks’ next pass was just out of the reach of Sorenson, who managed to get one hand on the ball in the end zone but couldn’t haul it in, which left the Eagles with one play with 3 seconds left.

Parks was flushed out of the pocket to his right, but he was able to extend the play before heaving the ball to Sorenson, who was attempting to box out his defender in the end zone.

But Warhawks defensive back Egon Hein was able to reach around Sorenson and bat the pass away to end the game.

“What more can you want?” UW-L head coach Matt Janus said. “Conference title on the line, 3 seconds left, we’ve got the ball. They made a play, and we didn’t.”

The Eagles also had an opportunity earlier in the game to take the lead.

Parks kept a promising drive alive late in the first quarter with a pair of third-down completions to Sorenson, the first of which moved UW-L into UW-Whitewater territory. Parks then rolled out to his right on third-and-5 from the 28 and lofted a pass over Sorenson’s shoulder down the sideline; the receiver tried to tip-toe the sideline into the end zone but was ruled out at the 1-yard line.

Parks went back to Sorenson on first-and-goal, but the two couldn’t connect. Stutzman was then stuffed on back-to-back runs to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1.

UW-L, which entered Saturday averaging 209.5 rushing yards per game, finished with 79 rushing yards on 25 carries. Stutzman, who said after the game that he is dealing with a banged up hip, had 14 carries for 45 yards.

Still, the Eagles were lined up to go for it on fourth down, but a false start pushed them back. Ryan Beirne’s 23-yard field goal attempt hit the right upright directly and bounced out, leaving UW-L scoreless despite the ideal chance to put points on the board.

Instead, the Warhawks scored first after the team’s traded empty possessions.

The Eagles struggled to contain running back Alex Peete throughout the 10-play, 65-yard drive, as he ripped off runs of 12 and 25 yards before a 22-yard rush by Jaylon Edmonson took UW-Whitewater to the UW-L 5. But an illegal formation bumped the Warhawks back, and some miscommunications led to three straight incompletions by Max Meylor.

It was an important stand by the Eagles’ defense, but Matt Maldonado connected on a 27-yard field goal to give UW-Whitewater a 3-0 lead with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

While the offense continued to struggle to sustain and finish drives, the defense kept UW-L within striking distance.

The unit forced a 49-yard field goal after the Warhawks had marched to the Eagles’ 31, which made it 6-0 UW-Whitewater at the half, and limited the high-powered Warhawks offense to 353 yards on 59 plays.

The defense’s only true blemish was a 75-yard pass from Max Meylor to Tyler Holte, which set up a short touchdown run by Meylor to make it 13-0 with 11:21 to play.

Parks responded with UW-L’s scoring drive, though the comeback ultimately fell short.

The Eagles will look to rebound next week when they host UW-Eau Claire.

