For the UW-La Crosse football team, the trip out west to Dickinson, North Dakota was supposed to be pretty cut and dry. Play one of the top teams in the NAIA before enjoying Teddy Roosevelt National Park and the rest of the Dakota Badlands before returning to La Crosse late Sunday night. It turned out to be anything but simple.
First, the Eagles bus broke down outside of Fergus Falls, Minn. turning an 11-hour trip into nearly a 14-hour one. They then had to drive through severe storms that ravaged the Dakotas on Friday. They arrived late to their hotel where it was then discovered that for some unexplained reason everyone’s luggage tucked away underneath the bus was soaking wet. It was one of those nights that make you question if someone is out to get you.
“It’s unbelievable,” UW-L coach Mike Schmidt said. “All things considered where we could have broken down, we broke down in Fergus Falls and had to sit on the bus for like an hour and a half, then they sent a school bus. It was just crazy and then there were like three tornadoes in North Dakota that we drove through. It was terrible.
“But our guys seemed to roll with it.”
After two overtime victories in the first two weeks of the season, the No. 16 ranked Eagles (2-1) are used to a little adversity and didn’t blink. They came out played well on Saturday against Dickinson State, who was ranked No. 16 in the NAIA.
UW-L was up 14-7 late in the second quarter before some self-inflicted mistakes — that included a botched snap on a short field goal and fumble on their very next offensive play in which quarterback Evan Lewandowski just dropped the ball before turning a potential 17-7 halftime lead into a 14-10 lead — and the inability to sustain drives came back to haunt UW-L, as they fell to the Blue Hawks 23-17.
“All of these factors and our guys continue to display their character and fighting until the very end,” Schmidt said. “Not the way we wanted to go down on this trip, but there is a lot to learn from this game. There are a lot of positives to take away from it. We are excited to play Platteville and get into conference play.”
One of the positives for the Eagles is that their offense was finally able to get rolling a bit. The run game — something that has been a point of emphasis for the Eagles — showed life for the first time. They nearly tallied more rushing yards (97) on Saturday then they did their first two games combined (123). Joey Stutzman produced his best game of the season, recording 87 yards on 14 carries. Jalen Clark also saw his first action of the season carrying the ball three times for 11 yards. But the Eagles struggled to maintain the success consistently due to the fact they were just 5 of 14 on third and fourth downs. They have struggled on third down all season going 16-for-44 (36%).
“That’s what this game came down to,” Schmidt said. “They were better than us on third down. We were in some favorable situations where we move the ball, some nice possessions where we were running the ball, possessing the ball. Things we said we needed to get better at and then we would false start. Just some self-inflicted mistakes that bit us, but the story of the second half was just the fact that we couldn’t stay on the field and we couldn’t get them off the field.”
