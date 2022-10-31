UW-La Crosse football: Eagles run the block (on field goals) in college football

The UW-La Crosse football team had been able to win handily in the three weeks prior to Saturday’s game against UW-Oshkosh.

The seventh-ranked Eagles (7-1, 4-1) needed to find a way to win down the stretch after the Titans tied the game at 35-35 in the fourth quarter.

The way was a blocked PAT, their second in the fourth quarter, followed by a lengthy drive that ended in a 51-yard field goal by senior kicker Ryan Beirne in the final minute.

“We preach all the time to our guys to do what’s demanded to win,” Janus said. “I don’t care about stats, passing yards, what we have. We just had to find a way to win and what that required was our field goal block team again.”

“Our offense needed a long drive and we didn’t love the way that drive finished but we were able to get ourselves into field goal range. When you’ve got a guy like Ryan Beirne who’s got that kind of leg, you’re good almost as soon as you get inside the 40.”

UW-L has been able to win plenty of games on the foundation of the best rushing attack in the WIAC and a “bend but don’t break” red zone defense. In the games where they’ve needed a little bit more, field goal defense has been their secret weapon.

A pair of blocked field goals helped UW-L beat Division II’s Wayne State 28-21 on Sept. 17. A pair of blocked PAT’s were among the three failed extra points for the Titans that proved to be a deciding factor in a 38-35 win.

There’s few teams in the nation with seven or more blocked kicks like the Eagles — 16 among all divisions of NCAA football. The Eagles are among an even more exclusive class in that group as one of only five teams with winning records.

On top of that, no other team in the WIAC has two interception return touchdowns or a third-down conversion rate over 60% like the Eagles do.

If (and more likely when) UW-L makes the playoffs and face off with some of the best teams in the nation, they have legit abilities to make plays in all three facets of that game.

THREE AND OUT

Enters the endzone

Senior wide receiver Matthijs Enters had three big plays that changed the course of the afternoon for the Eagles, finishing with a team-high four receptions for 82 yards.

Enters had a pair of touchdown receptions — one from sophomore quarterback Keyser Helterbrand and one from senior quarterback Cade Garcia — but a momentum switching reception might have helped UW-L to victory.

After punting twice in the third quarter, the Eagles converted a third and 15 on the final play of the quarter when Garcia found Enters in double coverage for a 44-yard gain. The Eagles would score their only touchdown of the second half three plays later.

“He’s got a phenomenal set of hands,” Janus said. “You can go watch, when we need a big moment, that guy finds a way to catch the ball. We rely on him with some of our passing concepts up the middle, so he takes some licks over the middle…He continues to find ways to hang on to the ball.”

Osborn for the moment

Speaking of moments, senior cornerback Cade Osborn stepped up in moments his team needed him most. Osborn blocked one PAT and made a diving interception on the final Titans drive of the game to secure the victory.

On top of his two big plays, Osborn was the tackles leader for the Eagles with five solo and nine total. Osborn also had two pass blocks and a pass breakup.

Junior defensive lineman Jack Kelly had two sacks for the Eagles against a UW-Oshkosh team that had only given up seven sacks entering Saturday.

And then there were two

The number of teams tied for the WIAC lead was cut in half Saturday after UW-Whitewater defeated UW-River Falls on a last second field goal and UW-Platteville lost to UW-Stout.

Now, it’s only the Eagles and UW-Whitewater sitting atop the standings at an even 4-1 conference record. In order to win the title, UW-L needs to win out and have the Warhawks drop one of their final two against either Stout or UW-Stevens Point.

The Eagles will return to La Crosse at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the UW-River Falls Falcons.