UW-La Crosse football: Eagles' 2020 schedule released

The UW-La Crosse football team released its 2020 schedule Friday afternoon. The Eagles, who were 7-3 (5-2 WIAC) in 2019, have five home games but start the season on the road against nonconference foe Concordia College (Minn.) at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.

UW-L is also on the road in Week 2 at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Sept. 12 before its home-opener against Dakota State (S.D.) at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

The Eagles open conference play by hosting UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. UW-L also has home conference games against UW-Whitewater (Oct. 17), UW-River Falls (Nov. 7) and UW-Platteville (Nov. 14). The Eagles will play at UW-Stout (Oct. 10), UW-Oshkosh (Oct. 24) and UW-Eau Claire (Oct. 31).

2020 SCHEDULE Week 1: UW-L at Concordia College (Minn.), 1 p.m. Sept. 5. Week 2: UW-L at University of Dubuque (Iowa), 1 p.m. Sept. 12. Week 3: Dakota State (S.D.) at UW-L, 4 p.m. Sept. 19. Week 4: Bye week. Week 5: UW-Stevens Point at UW-L, 1 p.m. Oct. 3. Week 6: UW-L at UW-Stout, 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Week 7: UW-Whitewater at UW-L, 1 p.m. Oct. 17. Week 8: UW-L at UW-Oshkosh, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Week 9: UW-L at UW-Eau Claire, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 31. Week 10: UW-River Falls at UW-L, 1 p.m. Nov. 7. Week 11: UW-Platteville at UW-L, 1 p.m. Nov. 14.

