UW-La Crosse football: Eagles' 2020 schedule released
The UW-La Crosse football team released its 2020 schedule Friday afternoon. The Eagles, who were 7-3 (5-2 WIAC) in 2019, have five home games but start the season on the road against nonconference foe Concordia College (Minn.) at 1 p.m. Sept. 5.

UW-L is also on the road in Week 2 at the University of Dubuque (Iowa) on Sept. 12 before its home-opener against Dakota State (S.D.) at 4 p.m. Sept. 19.

The Eagles open conference play by hosting UW-Stevens Point at 1 p.m. Oct. 3. UW-L also has home conference games against UW-Whitewater (Oct. 17), UW-River Falls (Nov. 7) and UW-Platteville (Nov. 14). The Eagles will play at UW-Stout (Oct. 10), UW-Oshkosh (Oct. 24) and UW-Eau Claire (Oct. 31).

