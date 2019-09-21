DICKINSON, N.D. — The UW-La Crosse football team’s high after last week’s thrilling double-overtime win over then-No. 14 Illinois Wesleyan was short-lived.
The 16th-ranked Eagles held a four-point lead at the half, but Dickinson State found its footing on offense in the second half to earn a 23-17 victory Saturday in Dickinson, N.D. This is the second year in a row that the Blue Hawks, who are ranked No. 16 in NAIA, have defeated UW-L.
Continuing the trend of down-to-the-wire games, the Eagles (2-1) kept things interesting until the end.
Trailing 23-14 with less than four minutes to play, UW-L quarterback Jack Dwyer threw an interception inside the Dickinson State 10-yard line, which seemed to seal the game. But the Eagles got the ball back after forcing a three-and-out and took over at the 50.
In two plays, UW-L moved to the 25. Dwyer spiked the ball to stop the clock, and West Salem High School graduate Ryan Beirne hit a 42-yard field goal with 25 seconds left to cut the Blue Hawks’ lead to six points.
The Eagles weren’t quite done.
They recovered the onside kick, and a successful hook-and-ladder play put UW-L at the Dickinson State 34, well within striking distance. But an intentional grounding penalty two plays later, and subsequent time runoff, ended the game and the Eagles’ hopes of starting 3-0.
Dwyer was 14 of 25 passing for 185 yards and one interception, while Joey Stutzman led UW-L on the ground with 82 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Hayden Gibson completed 23 of 37 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns for the Blue Hawks, and Amad Andrews Jr. had 27 carries for 89 yards and a touchdown.
UW-L was in the driver’s seat for much of the first half despite falling behind 7-0 early.
Jake Simuncak gave the Eagles good field position after Dickinson’s opening score — a 1-yard run by Andrews — by returning the ensuing kickoff out to the UW-L 41-yard line. Aided by two big gains, a 17-yard pass from Dwyer and a 20-yard run by Stutzman, the Eagles scored seven plays later to even the score with 6:31 left in the first quarter.
UW-L forced a three-and-out on the Blue Hawks’ ensuing possession, and the Eagles took over at the Dickinson State 49-yard line after the punt. But UW-L couldn’t capitalize on the good field position and turned the ball over on downs at the Blue Hawks’ 32.
Four plays later, however, the Eagles got the ball back after a Dickinson State fumble. Sophomore quarterback Evan Lewandowski connected with Beirne on the next play for a 23-yard gain, which set up first-and-goal from the 1. Stutzman then punched it in to put UW-L in front.
The Eagles led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Dwyer sparked another good offensive drive on UW-L’s next possession, completing passes of 33 and 26 yards and keeping the ball himself for 10 and 17 yards. The Eagles drove to the Blue Hawks’ 14, but a bad snap on a 37-yard field goal attempt prevented UW-L from extending its lead.
Dickinson State, however, was able to cut into the Eagles’ lead before half.
After a Lewandowski fumble late in the second quarter, the Blue Hawks took over at the UW-L 48. Dickinson State drove to the 17, but the Eagles forced a field goal attempt. Jeremiah Paine connected from 34 yards to bring the game to its score at halftime, 14-10.
Despite giving up the late score, UW-L’s defense continued its strong play from previous weeks in the first half. The Eagles held the Blue Hawks to 17 rushing yards on 28 attempts and 68 passing yards. Dickinson State averaged a mere 1.8 yards per play in the first half, and UW-L registered five first-half sacks.
But the Blue Hawks’ offense came to life in the second half on the arm of Gibson, though it wasn’t able to put points on the board until early in the fourth quarter.
Dickinson State’s second drive of the half was productive, marching from its own 31 to UW-L’s 23. But Paine missed a 40-yard field goal attempt to keep the Eagles’ lead at 14-10 late in the third.
The Blue Hawks cashed in on their next possession, though, going 68 yards in 15 plays to take a 17-14 lead with 12:17 to play. Gibson found Tyger Frye for a 5-yard TD pass to finish the drive.
UW-L was forced to punt on the ensuing possession, and Dickinson State turned to Andrews to gash a tired Eagles defense. Andrews accounted for 47 of the Blue Hawks’ 80 yards on their way to their second touchdown of the quarter, this one a 7-yard pass from Gibson to Noah Sickler to put Dickinson State up 23-14 with 3:35 to play.
UW-L’s unsuccessful comeback attempt came next.
The Eagles have a bye next week and are back in action at 1 p.m. Oct. 5, when they travel to Platteville to take on UW-Platteville.
