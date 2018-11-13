The UW-La Crosse football team had a number of reasons to not be good this season.
The biggest roster overhaul of the coaching staff’s tenure, players filling new roles and being asked to do more than ever before, inexperience at a number of key positions, and a midseason coaching switch all provided a unique situation for the Eagles. Any one of those could’ve derailed the team.
But, the fact of the matter is, none of them did. Despite a more difficult nonconference schedule and one of the tougher top-to-bottom WIAC fields in recent memory, the Eagles put together a second consecutive winning season (7-3) for the first time since 2005-06, and was second place in the conference (5-2), their highest conference finish since 2006.
“It goes to show all the hard work and what we’re doing at La Crosse is working,” said junior defensive end and Black River Falls High School graduate Zach Zillmer, who came back from a knee injury to form a devastating pass-rush tandem with fellow junior end Ryan Flathers.
“We’re second place in the conference, and that feels great. It’s just a testament to all these guys and the people in this program, and what they’re doing to make this place special.
This is fodder for another time, but it’s noteworthy — the Eagles graduate only 13 seniors from this team, so next year’s lineup will feature many of the same names given a solid year of experience this season.
But what the 2018 iteration of La Crosse football did was continue an upward path that began when Mike Schmidt was hired to take over as coach in 2016. Is the 7-3 record better than last season’s 8-2? On its face, no. But in the context that the additional loss was to an NAIA team (Dickinson State) and one of the wins against a team ranked in the d3football.com Top 25 almost the entire season (Illinois Wesleyan), 7-3 feels against this slate feels like another step in the right direction.
“I think we legitimized our 2017 season,” Schmidt said on the Tribune’s UW-La Crosse Football Podcast. “People thought, ‘They had a bunch of seniors, and a good team, let’s see how they do now.’ Well, we finish in second place, we were in every game, even the ones we lost.
“That’s really important for recruiting.”
UW-L made a habit of what Schmidt called “winning ugly” after the team pulled out a 35-28 win over Platteville at Veterans Memorial Field. Both the offense and the defense would have flashes of brilliance followed sequences that left spectators asking, “What was that?”
Throughout the year, Schmidt attributed that inconsistency to youth — UW-L started two freshmen, seven sophomores — but both sides seemed to hit a stride late in the season.
On offense the key was chunk plays. The offense averaged 32.1 points despite being the worst team in the WIAC in time of possession per game (27 minutes, 15 seconds). Eagles’ drives were either short and ended with a touchdown, or short and ended with a punt.
Junior Cole Spieker became the focal point of the unit, hauling in 42 catches for 867 yards and 10 touchdowns while making the transition from tight end to outside receiver. A full offseason working as a receiver will only help him for next year. He was also an X-factor on special teams, and added three more scores on blocked-punt returns.
One area of focus for the Eagles will be improving its run game. With its weapons at receiver, it made sense to be more air-reliant, but UW-L struggled to run when it was needed.
Defensively, a secondary full of new players took its lumps at times, but made strides through the season. Losing senior safety Peter Kissling didn’t help matters, but sophomore Noah Schober showed some promise in his stead. The strength of the unit, though, was in the front seven. Opponents averaged 3.2 yards per rush and only scored 13 rushing TDs against La Crosse this season.
With Zillmer, Flathers, and a young group of defensive lineman all coming back, along with most of a deep and talented linebacking corps, the Eagles front seven has a chance to be even better in 2019.
In the end, this season’s UW-L team will be remembered as the group that cemented the culture change needed to build a successful program at La Crosse.
“It’s night and day between when I first came in and where we’re at now. In all facets of the program, complete night and day,” said senior running back Austin Mancosky, who led the team with 584 yards on the ground.
“I’m looking forward to watching the years to come because this team is going to win a national championship real, real soon.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.