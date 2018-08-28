The UW-La Crosse football team doesn’t want what it believed held it back from an NCAA Division III playoff berth a year ago to do the same this season.
Can it go back to last season and make up for the rain-soaked, seven-point loss at Whitewater on a Friday night?
No.
Can it stop the big-play touchdowns against national semifinalist Oshkosh that swung that game in the Titans’ favor at Veterans Memorial Field?
No.
But what it can do — and did for this season — is make its nonconference schedule more difficult, so if the Eagles end up 8-2 as they did last season, their resume will be better and potentially good enough to earn a playoff spot for the first time since 2006.
UW-L will play Luther College for the fourth straight season in its opener on Saturday, but has added new opponents in Illinois Wesleyan and Dickinson State for their Week 2 and 3 matchups, respectively.
“The real reason was, you look at last year we go 8-2, we had an easier nonconference schedule, and that was probably part of the reason we get left out,” UW-L third-year coach Mike Schmidt said. “You look at this year, if we can make it through that and our conference schedule, you’re putting yourself in a position for an at-large bid out of our league.”
UW-L last played Illinois Wesleyan — one of the top teams of the CCIW — in 2003, a 22-12 win for UW-L that split a home-and-home series that began the previous season. Illinois Wesleyan was a playoff team last season, finished 9-2, and defeated Whitewater at home.
IWU, which is ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll by d3football.com, has a large group of core players returning, and will have the advantage of its game against the Eagles being its first, as the Titans have an open date in Week 1.
The Week 3 matchup against Dickinson State — a NAIA program ranked 13th in the preseason poll — will be the first time the teams have met. DSU is 33-12 in four seasons under current coach Pete Stanton, and made the NAIA playoffs a year ago.
Playing better teams before opening the WIAC schedule Sept. 29 against Whitewater at home means the Eagles need to perform well earlier in the season to continue Schmidt’s nonconference win streak of six games.
“It really raises our sense of urgency. There’s no game this year that you can overlook, for sure,” said junior defensive lineman Zack Zillmer.
“You play Illinois Wesleyan, Dickinson State and Luther — all teams that had great seasons last year. We’re a young team, and we have to be ready and we have to be ready now. The learning curve is sharp and it’s steep, but I think these guys are ready to do it.”
The NCAA won’t consider the Dickinson State game on UW-L’s record when it comes to playoff decisions, as they haven’t when other WIAC teams have been forced to fill their schedule with NAIA games due to a lack of willing Division III opponents.
Week 3 and 4 contests are the toughest for WIAC teams to fill because Division III teams from larger conferences in the Midwest — such as the CCIW, MIAC or American Rivers (formerly IIAC) — don’t have a third nonconference game as an option.
UW-L had a contract in place to play a Divisoin III team from Michigan in Week 3, but it backed out, according to Schmidt.
“I think it’s going to be extremely challenging. It’s going to be a good test for our young guys. We can’t take any day lightly. We could lose on any game day, and we can win on any game day, doesn’t matter who lines up across from us,” senior quarterback Ben Schramski said of the nonconference slate.
Schmidt said he believes the tougher games leading into conference play will force the team to correct and learn from mistakes quickly. But these difficult foes say more about where Schmidt believes the program is in terms of regaining the perennial contender status it once had.
That’s significant to veteran players like Zillmer, a Black River Falls High School graduate, because it accelerates their chances of being a part of the end goal Schmidt laid out for the program when he was hired — competing for national championships.
“We’ve really built it into something quite special in a short amount of time. It’s a huge stepping stone for our team to take on these tough nonconference opponents on top of our league schedule,” Zillmer said.
“It’s going to be a big test, but I think this program is ready for that test.”
