DECORAH, Iowa — Mike Schmidt was joking when he described the best situation for the UW-La Crosse football team’s opener at Luther College.
“In an ideal world, it all goes great and (offensive coordinator) coach (Luke) Bengtson is carried off the field. In reality, we’ll see what happens,” Schmidt said on Tuesday.
Well, after Saturday’s start at Carlson Stadium, perhaps the Eagles should’ve put Bengtson on their shoulders.
The Eagles scored on all five possessions in the first half and put the nonconference game away quickly. Nearly every player who traveled for UW-L found a way onto the field in the 52-21 win over the Norse, marking the team’s fourth straight win over Luther and fifth consecutive season the Eagles have started with a win.
“We didn’t want to come in here and punt,” senior quarterback Ben Schramski said. “Coach Schmidt was talking about different schemes we were going to run, but I was like, ‘We’re not looking to punt.’”
The first-team offense led by Schramski, which played just the first half, scored a touchdown every time it had the ball.
Junior tight end Cole Spieker made his presence felt both on offense and special teams in the debut.
On UW-L’s second possession, Spieker caught a quick out route on a third-and-short that, had he gone down immediately, would’ve been enough for the first down. But Spieker shook a tackler, then galloped down the Eagles’ sideline for 62 yards and the first passing touchdown of the year for Schramski.
Spieker jumped over a cornerback and hauled in fade pass from Schramski for a 9-yard score early in the second quarter. Then, with Luther attempting to punt with less than a minute remaining before halftime, senior linebacker Elijah McGeehan sprinted through and blocked the kick. Spieker picked it up at the Luther 47 and outran two chasers for his third TD of the half.
“On the out route, I saw a bunch of space in front of me after I broke the tackle,” Spieker said. “I had to make a move on one guy, and then I had enough speed to get around the end and score.”
Schramski was 7-for-11 passing for 119 yards and three scores, the second of which went to junior Dominic Labellarte on a hitch route just past the goal line. Spieker had 71 yards receiving.
While Spieker and Schramski handled things through the air, the offensive line and running backs dominated on the ground. Austin Mancosky had 10 carries for 42 yards, while Brody Gatz had two touchdowns in six carries. La Crosse finished with 209 rushing yards and 417 yards of total offense.
Jalen Clark took a snap from La Crosse’s 7 and took it 86 yards to the Luther 7, just barely getting caught after sprinting down the Eagles’ sideline. He ended the game with a team-best 97 yards on the ground. Schramski added 61 yards rushing, including a score.
Luther showed classic signs of a team under a first-year coach, this one being Winona State University graduate Caleb Padilla. Illegal procedure penalties, delays of game being caused by plays coming in late, and other mistakes derailed drives, as did the Eagles’ defense.
Luther’s multiple formations and looks — ranging from single-wing to shotgun with three wide receivers — presented La Crosse with a test of discipline, but it responded at almost every turn with a stop when starters were in, pitching a 42-0 first-half shutout.
“The defense as a whole talked a lot on the field and got things figured out,” sophomore linebacker Rusty Murphy said. “It was more about remembering our base defense and fundamentals.”
Murphy had six tackles, while fellow linebacker Jacob Gerzsik and defensive lineman Josiah Goerlitz had eight apiece.
Luther’s scored for the first time off a play-action fake, and tight end Trevor Joiner went down the middle of the field untouched for 68 yards off a pass from Ian Kuykendall. They also scored twice in the fourth quarter, one on a goal-line sweep and the other on a deep play-action pass.
The Eagles may not have carried Bengtson or any of the coaches off the field, but it was a hot start for the young team at La Crosse.
“We feel pretty good about that start,” Schmidt said. “We’ve got a big one coming up next week down at Illinois Wesleyan so that’s a good start and a good springboard for heading into next week.”
La Crosse finished with 209 rushing yards and 417 yards of total offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.