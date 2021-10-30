UW-La Crosse football: Eagles throttle UW-Stevens Point to stay unbeaten in WIAC

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Jakob Parks took the shotgun snap and rolled out to his right.

The UW-La Crosse quarterback pumped once, twice, then pulled the trigger on a pass to the back corner of the end zone, where junior wide receiver Cam Sorenson stood completely uncovered and effortlessly caught an 18-yard touchdown on the offense's first possession.

For as easy as the completion was, things only seemed to get easier for the Eagles on Saturday at UW-Stevens Point.

UW-L carved up the Pointers' defense, while its own defense and special teams also scored in a dominant 56-3 victory over WIAC bottom-dweller UW-Stevens Point.

The Eagles, who are ranked 12th by the AFCA and 13th in the d3football.com poll, have won five in a row and improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference. UW-L plays at No. 3 UW-Whitewater (8-0, 5-0) next week in a battle that could decide who wins the WIAC.

"In order to get to (the UW-Whitewater) week, we had to take care of the other five weeks," Eagles head coach Matt Janus said. "... I thought our focus, I thought our drive this week was really good and understanding the importance of this game. And I thought they came off the bus ready."

UW-L was balanced offensively against the Pointers (2-6, 0-5), piling up 342 yards on the ground and 264 through the air while averaging 9.5 yards per play.

Junior running back Joey Stutzman had 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries — his fifth straight game with at least 120 rushing yards — while sophomore Brant Bohman had 14 carries for 94 yards and senior running back Brad Tobin added 84 yards on 10 carries.

Parks completed 10 of his 11 passes for 135 yards and two scores, and his touchdown to Sorenson answered one of the Eagles' limited number of miscues.

UW-L's defense forced a three-and-out on the game's first possession, but the ensuing punt bounced off Max Brower. UW-Stevens Point recovered and got on the board first with a field goal nine plays later.

The Eagles responded quickly, needing only six plays to go 75 yards while mixing the run and pass nicely before Parks connected with Sorenson to put UW-L in front 7-3 with 5 minutes, 59 seconds left in the third quarter.

"We were able to continuously put ourselves into good situations with the run game and find ourselves in second-and-short, which in turn then opens up our passing game," Janus said. "... (Offensive coordinator Michael) McGuire continues to put us in good situations, we continue to be — that word we always talk about (with) our offense — being efficient. Being efficient, get yourself into good situations and then get the ball to your best players."

The offense was equally efficient on its next two drives — first going 68 yards in four plays, then 81 yards in eight plays. Stutzman capped the possessions with touchdown runs of 38 and 6 yards as the Eagles' lead grew to 21-3 with 10:32 left in the second quarter.

Cade Garcia was in at quarterback for UW-L's next series, and the junior helped the Eagles march down the field again. But his second-and-goal pass was ripped away from freshman Ryan Bartol by Pointers senior defensive back Tyler Van Ess.

The interception gave UW-Stevens Point the ball on its own 20 after the touchback, but the defense forced a three-and-out and senior Jake Simuncak made the first man miss after fielding the punt and raced down the left sideline for a 62-yard score.

"That's absolutely huge to have something like that. That's what you look for," Janus said. "We talk all the time about the middle eight (minutes) of a football game, especially the last four minutes of the first half and trying to come away with positives in those last four minutes because we feel like those change the game, right?"

The special teams touchdown gave UW-L a 28-3 lead late in the second quarter, but the Eagles started the second half with a special teams miscue as the Pointers recovered an onside kick out of the break.

But sophomore defensive lineman Jack Anderson came up with a strip-sack on third down to give the ball back to the offense, which scored three plays later on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Parks to Simuncak.

Simuncak led the receiving corps with five catches for 74 yards to go along with his touchdown catch and punt return.

UW-L got a touchdown in the third phase on the ensuing possession, as senior linebacker Rusty Murphy hit UW-Stevens Point sophomore quarterback Trey Schroeder from behind as he threw and the ball went right into the hands of senior defensive lineman Gurtej Grewal, who returned the interception about 15 yards for a score.

As a whole, the Eagles limited the Pointers to 185 yards of offense and 3.2 yards per play while totaling four sacks.

"I thought our defensive line, up front, just kind of set the tone," Janus said.

Garcia, who finished 6-of-10 passing for 129 yards, threw touchdowns to junior Max Stubbendick and sophomore Tyler Stoltenburg in the fourth quarter to bring the game to its final score.

Stubbendick had three catches for 37 yards, while Sorenson finished with three catches for 33 yards. Bohman also had a 63-yard reception.

